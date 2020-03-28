Former India opener Wasim Jaffer picks who he feels has the smartest 'cricketing brain'

The 42-year-old feels that this Indian cricketer is a match-winner on his day.

Jaffer called time on his 25-year long cricket career in March this year.

Wasim Jaffer (PC: Twitter)

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has opined that he feels Rohit Sharma has the best 'cricketing brain' among the current crop of active cricketers.

Answering questions in an interactive session on Twitter, Jaffer shared his thoughts on a wide range of topics such as the Sachin-Kohli debate, his favourite opening partner of all-time and a lot more.

Jaffer has heaped praise on Rohit Sharma since the culmination of the 2019 World Cup, and in one tweet even went on to say that he would love to see Rohit lead India in the 2023 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 28, 2020

Rohit, a three-time Indian Premier League winning captain has been one of India's most consistent performers across formats. More so in the LOI formats, where he averages 49.3 in the ODIs with 9115 runs from 224 matches and has an average of 32.6 at a strike rate of 138.8 in T20Is.

42-year-old Wasim Jaffer, who made his Test debut for India in February 2000 hung up his boots in March this year, bringing an end to a stellar career. Jaffer featured in 260 first-class matches and amassed 19,410 runs at an average of 50.67, and walked into the evening of his career as the highest run-getter from first-class matches held in India.