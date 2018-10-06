4 things one should learn from Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, the linchpin and backbone of Indian cricket, is a quintessence of hard work, struggle, consistency, commitment, dedication, passion and success. Deemed as a demigod by millions of wholehearted souls in the cricketing fraternity, Virat Kohli is an exemplar for all the young aspiring prodigies who are destined towards success.

If a person, even if he's sharing an nondetachable relation with cricket, needs the inspiration to move ahead towards glory and eminence, Virat Kohli should be his role model. One can learn a lot of idiosyncrasies and traits from a folklore named 'Virat Kohli'.

Here I present you the five qualities one should learn from Virat Kohli.

#1 Sacrifice and struggle

Virat Kohli with his father

The inspiriting journey of Virat Kohli, from losing his father at the age of 18 to being the heart-throb of millions, wouldn't have been successful without his sacrifice and struggle throughout his youth and international career.

Kohli was just 18 when he lost his supportive father Prem Kohli at the age of 54 in 2006, who suffered a cardiac arrest. Since then, his life has been only about struggle and sacrifice. The misery of losing his father didn't restrict Virat from his cricketing career but motivated him to attain greatness at any cost.

“Yes, I did go off track and got carried away but I kept pulling myself back because of how determined that incident had made me,” he told in an interview with the BCCI.

The skipper also sacrificed the food of his liking overnight, as he aspired to build a fit, long and successful cricket career. He himself admitted that he was horrible in his training and food habit in the early days of his career.

"My training was horrible, I ate so bad, I was up until late, I was having a drink or two regularly. It was a horrible mindset. I was 11 or 12 kg heavier than I am now, I was really chubby. I changed everything from the next morning -- from what I eat to how I train", Kohli said.

The series of Kohli's struggles don't end here. Kohli has struggled a lot in his international career, even after he was acknowledged as a supreme batsman in the world. Virat Kohli finished his disastrous Test series against England in 2014 averaging just 13.5 in the five Test matches he played then; his scored read 1, 8, 25, 0, 39, 28, 0, 7, 6 and 20 in the ten innings he batted.

Nevertheless, he learnt from his mistakes, practiced even harder and motivated himself to put off a better show in the upcoming series. After that miserable series, things didn't get better for him automatically; instead, he made it better with his efforts and dedication. After that series, when India battled against Australia in Australia, Virat Kohli went on to score four centuries in consecutive Test matches, ending up with 692 runs in the five-match Test series.

"Self-belief and hard work will always earn you success." - Virat Kohli

