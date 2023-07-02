"Full enjway"- Team India batter Virat Kohli poses for a selfie with wife Anushka Sharma 

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli recently posed for a selfie with his wife Anushka Sharma during his off time from the field.

The 34-year-old batter has been rejuvenating himself by spending quality time with family after the conclusion of the 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia last month.

Anushka Sharma took to her official Instagram handle and shared an endearing selfie, featuring her husband, to offer their ardent fans a glimpse of their personal lives. She posted the following photo and wrote:

"Full enjway."

Anushka Sharma's latest Instagram story featuring Virat Kohli.

Sharma also shared a few pictures of wonderful delicacies the couple enjoyed during their meal in London. Kohli will soon link up with the Indian squad in West Indies to commence preparations for the multi-format series. The tour commences on July 12 with the first match of the two-Test series.

The players have been traveling to the Caribbean islands in batches over the past few days. Captain Rohit Sharma also recently checked in with the Team India squad in West Indies after enjoying a vacation with his family in the UK.

Complete schedule of India tour of West Indies 2023

July 12- July 16: 1st Test, Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica (7:30 PM IST)

July 20-Jul 24: 2nd Test, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad (7:30 PM IST)

July 27: 1st ODI, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (7:00 PM IST)

July 29: 2nd ODI, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (7:00 PM IST)

August 1: 3rd ODI, Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad (7:00 PM IST)

August 3: 1st T20I, Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad (8:00 PM)

August 6: 2nd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana (8:00 PM)

August 8: 3rd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana (8:00 PM)

August 12: 4th T20I, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida (8:00 PM)

August 13: 5th T20I, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida (8:00 PM).

