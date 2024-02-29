Full list of CAG players for DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 ft. Anmolpreet Singh and Prabhsimran Singh

One of the prominent teams in the popular DY Patil T20 Cup, CAG are all set to showcase their mettle in the 18th edition of the tournament. R Sanjay and company reached the quarter-finals last year but couldn’t progress further.

They lost to Tata Sports Club by four wickets in the third quarter-final match in the 2023 season. In the new season, CAG would be looking no less than winning the silverware.

The team will be led by Sanjay, who is one of the prominent batters in the team. Along with him, the team will be banking on the likes of Varun Lavande, Sachin Baby, Anmolpreet Singh, Prabh Simran Singh, and others in the batting department.

Experienced campaigner Jagdeesha Suchith will take care of the spin duties along with Abid Mushtaq. Speaking of fast bowling, Sanveer Singh will shoulder responsibility with Writwick Chatterjee and Rajnish Gurbani.

In the 2024 edition of the DY Patil T20 Cup, CAG are placed in Group D along with teams like Mumbai Customs, Indian Oil, and Nirlon Sports Club. R Sanjay has started the season on a winning note. In their first match, CAG beat Indian Oil by two runs. Varun Lavande played a match-winning knock of 68 runs in 46 balls, including five sixes and three fours.

CAG are currently sitting in the second spot on the Group D table, having registered one win in one game.

CAG squad for DY Patil Cup 2024

Here is the CAG’s complete list of players for the 2024 edition of DY Patil T20 Cup, 2024:

Abid Mushtaq, Akshay Wadkar, Ankit Kaushik, Ankit Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Gaurav Gambhir, Himanshu Rana, J Suchit, Jitesh Saroha, Manu Krishnan, Mehjor Ali Sofi, Prabh Simran Singh, Priyanshu Vijayaran, R Sanjay, Rajnish Gurbani, S Tarun, Sachin Baby, Sanveer Singh, Sayan Ghosh, Shubham Singh, Subhrangshu Senpati, Subodh Bhati, Vishal Singh Khusna, Writwick Chatterjee.

DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 is a domestic cricket competition, which is organized by the Mumbai Cricket Association. The 18th season of the DY Patil T20 Cup is currently underway.

A total of 24 matches will be played in the league stage of the tournament, followed by four quarter-finals. The top four teams will play the semi-finals and the winners will take on each other in the final, scheduled to be played on March 9, 2024.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App