Full list of Islamabad United players for PSL 2024 ft. Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah

Islamabad United won the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2016 and 2018, but since then, they have been waiting for their third title. In each of their last three seasons, the United advanced to the playoffs but failed to go all the way.

Ahead of the upcoming season, the United brought in a few changes to their lineup. Naseem Shah, who was with the Quetta Gladiators, will now play for the United. It is pertinent to note that the speedster has not played any form of cricket since the Asia Cup match against India in September 2023.

Naseem will also unite with his brothers Ubaid and Hunain. Ubaid Shah will be confident after finishing as one of the leading wicket-takers in the U19 World Cup on South African soil.

Back in 2020, Imad Wasim captained the Karachi Kings to their maiden PSL title. The veteran all-rounder, who recently retired from international cricket, will play for the United in the upcoming season.

Shadab Khan has succeeded as the skipper of the United and has a huge task in hand. The all-rounder earlier lost his place in the Pakistan team after his poor performances in the ODI World Cup in India.

Alex Hales and Colin Munro are two of the leading run-scorers in T20 cricket and need to step up big time. Azam Khan adds firepower to their middle order.

Tymal Mills and Obed McCoy can ruffle batters with their clever change of pace. The likes of Rumman Raees, Salman Ali Agha, Qasim Akram, Shamyl Hussain, and Haider Ali also bring in a lot of value for the United.

Full squad of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 2024

Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills, Matthew Forde, Salman Agha, Qasim Akram, Shahab Khan, Hunain Shah, Ubaid Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Tom Curran (injured), Jordan Cox, Haider Ali, Obed McCoy

