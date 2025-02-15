Full list of Punjab De Sher players for Celebrity Cricket League 2025 ft. Sonu Sood and Aparshakti Khurana

The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) is set to return for its highly anticipated 11th season, featuring seven competitive teams battling for the prestigious title. Among the contenders is Punjab De Sher, a team that has shown resilience and determination since making their CCL debut in 2016. After taking a brief hiatus in 2017, they returned for their second season in 2019. CCL 2025 marks their fifth campaign in the tournament. The team is led by Sonu Sood and is owned by Navraj Hans and Puneet Singh.

Despite their spirited performances, Punjab De Sher are yet to secure a CCL title or qualify for the playoffs. However, this season, the team has strengthened its squad with experienced players, aiming to make a deep run in the tournament and contend for their maiden championship.

Their 2025 campaign begins with a challenging opener against defending champions Bengal Tigers in Delhi. In the second match, they will take on Bhojpuri Dabbangs in Cuttack, before heading into the final leg of the league in Surat, where they will face Karnataka Bulldozers on February 22 and Mumbai Heroes on February 23.

With a renewed sense of determination and a reinforced squad, Punjab De Sher are prepared to make a strong statement in CCL 2025, hoping to surpass their past performances and emerge as serious title contenders.

Punjab De Sher squad for Celebrity Cricket League 2025

Here is Punjab De Sher's complete list of players for Celebrity Cricket League 2025:

Sonu Sood (c), Jimmy Shergill, Aparshakti Khurana, Binnu Dhillon, Manvir Sran, Rahul Dev, Navraj Hans, Jazzy B, Harmeet Singh, Piyush Malhotra, Gulzar Chahal, Roshan Prince, Amrinder Gill, Angad Bedi, Yuvraj Hans, Raju Sharma, Dilraj Khurana, Harrdy Sandhu, Jassie Gill

