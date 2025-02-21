Full list of Sri Lanka Masters players for International Masters League T20 2025 ft. Kumar Sangakkara and Upul Tharanga

The Sri Lanka Masters, captained by cricketing legend Kumar Sangakkara, are one of the six teams competing in the inaugural International Masters League T20. The tournament, set to run from February 22 to March 16, will feature a total of 18 matches, including playoffs, across three prestigious venues: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, Reliance Stadium in Vadodara, and Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Each team will play five matches throughout the league.

The Sri Lanka Masters' squad, like others in the tournament, is filled with veteran players. The team draws significant strength from Kumar Sangakkara and Upul Tharanga, who were the third and fifth-highest run-scorers in the 2011 ODI World Cup, respectively. Their experience and skill make them key figures in the Sri Lanka Masters lineup.

In addition, the bowling attack is bolstered by seasoned professionals such as Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Jeevan Mendis, and Dilruwan Perera, offering a well-rounded and formidable bowling unit.

The Sri Lanka Masters will open their campaign on February 22, against the India Masters on the inaugural day of the tournament at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Their subsequent fixtures include matches against South Africa on February 26, Australia on February 28, the West Indies on March 6, and England on March 10.

This star-studded squad promises to deliver exciting cricketing action, as the Sri Lanka Masters aim to reclaim their former glory in this thrilling new competition.

Sri Lanka Masters squad for International Masters League T20 2025

Here is the Sri Lanka Masters' complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the International Masters League T20 2025:

Kumar Sangakkara (C), Romesh Kaluwitharana, Ashan Priyanjan, Upul Tharanga, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Thirimanne, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Seekkuge Prasanna, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Dhammika Prasad, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Chaturanga de Silva.

