Gambhir thanks fans, critics after receiving Padma Shri

IANS
NEWS
News
85   //    17 Mar 2019, 14:26 IST
IANS Image
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind presents Padma Shri to cricketer Gautam Gambhir for Sports during Civil Investiture Ceremony - II at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, on March 16, 2019. (Photo: IANS/RB)

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Former India opener Gautam Gambhir is well known for speaking out his mind on various issues and the hero of India's two World Cup winning campaigns in 2007 and 2011 has once again taken a dig at his critics.

Gambhir, who had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in December last year, was conferred with the Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian award, by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday.

After receiving the prestigious award, Gambhir took to Twitter and said one day he will elaborate on the role played by various people in his life beside thanking both his critics and well-wishers.

"This is for all the supporters of Indian cricket and my critics. Both have played a part in my journey...some day will discuss who played more than the other @BCCI #padmashriaward," Gambhir tweeted.

Gambhir featured in 58 Tests for the country and accumulated 4,119 runs at an average of 42.92 with nine centuries and 22 half-centuries. In 147 ODIs, the former opener scored 5,238 runs at 39.68, with 11 hundreds and 34 half-centuries.

After starting his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils (now known as Delhi Capitals), Gambhir joined the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2011 and successfully led the team to two title victories - in 2012 and 2014.

