×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ganguly ready to quit cricket committee to avoid conflict

IANS
NEWS
News
46   //    17 Apr 2019, 08:32 IST
IANS Image
Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly. (File Photo: IANS)
By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Sourav Ganguly is willing to resign from the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after CEO Rahul Johri -- on behalf of the board -- asked ombudsman D.K. Jain to examine his dual role as member of CAC and Delhi Capitals advisor.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said that while the Cricket Association of Bengal president-cum-DC advisor is confident that he is not conflicted, even then, the former India skipper is willing to step down from the CAC which also has Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor V.V.S. Laxman and Mumbai Indians mentor Sachin Tendulkar as members.

"Sourav last attended a CAC meeting during the appointment of Ravi Shastri as coach after the Champions Trophy in 2017. In fact, the committee has not even met in recent times and he is clear that if required, he will step down from the role to avoid any questions of conflict. Even though his stance remains unchanged that he is not conflicted in any way, he will meet the ombudsman and discuss the same," the source said.

Jain has asked Ganguly to depose before him on April 20 with regards to questions of conflict of interest raised against him by three complainants from West Bengal -- Bhaswati Santua, Ranjit Seal and Abhijeet Mukherjee, who questioned how Ganguly as CAB chief was allowed to sit in the Delhi Capitals dug out during their match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

April 20 will also see DC clash against Kings XI Punjab at the Feroze Shah Kotla. Interestingly, while the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators have through Johri asked the ombudsman to check on any conflict, the letter from Johri also stated that Ganguly should be allowed to continue as DC advisor if he makes full disclosure due to his vast knowledge.

(Baidurjo Bhose can be contacted at baidurjo.b@ians.in)

IANS
NEWS
Ganguly writes to ombudsman, clears stand on conflict (IANS Exclusive)
RELATED STORY
KKR a private club, no conflict for Ganguly: Lawyer
RELATED STORY
'Visitor' Ganguly cynosure of all eyes at Eden
RELATED STORY
Spotlight on Ganguly as KKR host Delhi (Preview)
RELATED STORY
Directions issued by the Committee of Administrators - March 28, 2019
RELATED STORY
KKR not worried, Ganguly knows his duties well: Mysore
RELATED STORY
Sourav Ganguly: The man Indian cricket would never forget
RELATED STORY
Me and Sourav have got similar ideas: Ponting
RELATED STORY
3 Ideas of Sachin Tendulkar that changed Indian cricket
RELATED STORY
Sourav Ganguly named India Ambassador for Street Child Cricket World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 32 | Yesterday
KXIP 182/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 12 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 33 | Today, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us