Germany vs Guernsey T20I Series: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Germany and Guernsey are gearing up for a three-match T20I series in the Netherlands starting on August 14. Sportpark Het Schootsveld in Deventer will host all three games. The first two T20I matches will be played on August 14 and the last one will be played on August 15.

Germany are recovering from the defeats they suffered in the Men's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier against Italy and Jersey. They will look to brush these aside and get back to winning ways during this T20I series.

Guernsey too have been in poor form off late, losing their preceding T20I series against Jersey 2-0. This colossal defeat would have greatly impacted their morale as a team. They will be determined to redeem themselves and get back on track.

Both teams have only clashed once in this format and it was Germany who triumphed on that occasion.

Germany vs Guernsey T20I Series: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1: August 14 - Germany vs Guernsey, Sportpark Het Schootsveld - 2:30 PM

Match 2: August 14 - Germany vs Guernsey, Sportpark Het Schootsveld - 6:30 PM

Match 3: August 15 - Germany vs Guernsey, Sportpark Het Schootsveld - 2:30 PM

Germany vs Guernsey T20I Series: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Currently, no live streaming or telecast is planned for the Germany vs Guernsey T20I Series. However, live scoring updates will be available on Fancode and the Cricinfo website/app.

Germany vs Guernsey T20I Series: Full Squads

Germany:

Abdul Shakoor, Faisal Mubashir, Joshua van Heerden, Sahir Naqash, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Dylan Blignaut, Harmanjot Singh, Venkatraman Ganesan ©, Michael Richardson, Sachin Mandy, Dieter Klein, Elam Bharathi, Matthew Montgomery, Muslim Ashraf, Rasul Ahmadi, Zahid Zadran

Guernsey:

Ben Ferbrache, Josh Butler ©, Ollie Nightingale, Tom Nightingale, Adam Martel, Ben Fitchet, Luke Le Tissier, Martin Dale Bradley, Matthew Stokes, Isaac Damarell, Dane Mullen, David Hooper, Luke Bichard, Thomas Kirk