×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Gill, Russell propel Kolkata to 178/7 against Delhi

IANS
NEWS
News
13   //    12 Apr 2019, 22:54 IST
IANS Image
Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders' Shubman Gill celebrates his half century during the 26th match of IPL 2019 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 12, 2019. (Photo: Kuntal Chakrabarty/IANS)
By Debayan Mukherjee

Kolkata, April 12 (IANS) Shubman Gill and Andre Russell played contrasting knocks to help Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) post a competitive 178/7 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their Indian Premier League clash at the Eden Gardens here on Friday.

Gill (65; 39 balls, 4x7, 6x2) struck his maiden half-century of the season to set the platform before Russell, who is in the form of his life, smacked a 21-ball 45 (4x3, 6x4) as the hosts scored 106 runs in the last 10 overs after being asked to bat by DC skipper Shreyas Iyer.

KKR were 72/2 at the halfway stage.

For DC, Kagiso Rabada (2/42) was expensive but picked up two wickets while Chris Morris (2/38) and Keemo Paul (2/46) also chipped in as team advisor Sourav Ganguly watched from the dugout as a 'visitor' in his own den.

Russell came in to bat when KKR were 93/3 after 12.4 overs, needing to up the ante. Soon compatriot Carlos Brathwaite joined him at the crease, and the big-hitting pair combined for a 19-ball 39-run stand for the sixth wicket in which Brathwaite's contribution was just 6.

Russell hit Rabada for a four and six in the 16th over and then took him apart in the 18th, smashing two maximums as the South Africa pace ace leaked 16 runs.

Morris got the better of Russell with a full toss outside off which the Caribbean all-rounder hit straight down Rabada's throat at third-man.

Paul was given the last over in which he got the wicket of Carlos Brathwaite (6), giving away 10 runs.

Opener Gill, who never got to bat up the order for KKR earlier, made the most of the opportunity by playing some delectable shots en route his first fifty of the season.

Advertisement

KKR lost debutant Joe Denly in the very first ball of the innings with Ishant Sharma sending the Englishman's off-stump cartwheeling with a full length delivery that jagged back from just outside the off stump. It was a wicket maiden for Ishant.

Gill and Uthappa then joined hands to stitch together a 63-run stand for the second wicket.

Uthappa hit three fours off the in-form Rabada in the fourth over but the South Africa pacer made amends by removing the experienced right hander with Rishabh Pant taking a brilliant diving catch behind the stumps.

Nitish Rana (11) was castled by a Morris yorker as the home team promoted Russell up the order.

Russell and Gill took Axar Patel for 16 runs in the 14th over but the U-19 World Cup winner got out in the next over, giving a catch to Patel at short fine-leg while trying to flick Paul through that area.

Skipper Dinesh Karthik (2) failed to contribute, clipping a full delivery on the pads by Rabada to Shikhar Dhawan at deep square-leg.

However, some lusty blows by Russell help the team post a competitive total.

Brief scores: 178/7 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 65, Andre Russell 45; Kagiso Rabada 2/42, Chris Morris 2/38, Keemo Paul (2/46)

(Debayan Mukherjee can be contacted at debayan.m@ians.in)

IANS
NEWS
IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders' probable XI against Delhi Capitals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XI Against Royal Challengers Bangalore
RELATED STORY
Kolkata hold edge against Delhi (Preview)
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing XI against Rajasthan Royals
RELATED STORY
Confident Kolkata up against Rajasthan (Preview)
RELATED STORY
IPL: Delhi opt to field vs Kolkata
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: One brave change Kolkata Knight Riders need to make to their XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing XI against Delhi Capitals  
RELATED STORY
IPL Stats highlights, KKR vs DC Stats at Eden Gardens, Kolkata : 5 Things that you must know before the match | Match 26 Preview
RELATED STORY
Spotlight on Ganguly as KKR host Delhi (Preview)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 26 | Today
KKR 178/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 180/3 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets
KKR VS DC live score
Match 27 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 25 | Yesterday
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us