Goa Premier League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Goa Premier League 2025 season launched on March 6 with an exciting triple-header held across three different venues in Goa. As the state’s premier first-class cricket tournament, the latest edition features six teams vying for supremacy, namely Manas Panjim Gymkhana, Priority Constructions-MCC, Salgaocar Cricket Club, Dempo Cricket Club, Chowgule Sports Club, and Dessertsn’More Geno Sports Club.

Each team will face every other side once in a round-robin format, culminating in a total of 15 matches in the league stage. On conclusion of the opening round, the top two teams on the points table will advance to the final. The summit clash is scheduled to take place between March 31 and April 2 in Porvorim.

The tournament boasts some of the finest cricketing talents from across Goa, with each team featuring a mix of experienced professionals and emerging players eager to make their mark. With a strong domestic structure backing the competition, the Goa Premier League has consistently served as a platform for local cricketers to showcase their skills and push for higher recognition.

All matches, including the final, will be played over three days, with action beginning at 9:30 AM IST on each match day.

On that note, let’s take a look at the schedule, squads, match timings, and other details regarding the Goa Premier League 2025:

Goa Premier League 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

March 6 to March 8

Match 1 – Manas Panjim Gymkhana vs Priority Constructions-MCC, Panjim Gymkhana, 9:30 AM

Match 2 – Salgaocar Cricket Club vs Dempo Cricket Club, Porvorim, 9:30 AM

Match 3 – Chowgule Sports Club vs Dessertsn’More Geno Sports Club, Sanguem, 9:30 AM

March 11 to March 13

Match 4 – Salgaocar Cricket Club vs Chowgule Sports Club, Porvorim, 9:30 AM

Match 5 – Manas Panjim Gymkhana vs Dessertsn’More Geno Sports Club, Panjim Gymkhana, 9:30 AM

Match 6 – Dempo Cricket Club vs Priority Constructions-MCC, Vasco, 9:30 AM

March 16 to March 18

Match 7 – Chowgule Sports Club vs Dempo Cricket Club, Sanguem, 9:30 AM

Match 8 – Priority Constructions-MCC vs Dessertsn’More Geno Sports Club, Porvorim, 9:30 AM

Match 9 – Manas Panjim Gymkhana vs Salgaocar Cricket Club, Vasco, 9:30 AM

March 21 to March 23

Match 10 – Dempo Cricket Club vs Dessertsn’More Geno Sports Club, Panjim Gymkhana, 9:30 AM

Match 11 – Manas Panjim Gymkhana vs Chowgule Sports Club, Porvorim, 9:30 AM

Match 12 – Priority Constructions-MCC vs Salgaocar Cricket Club, Sanguem, 9:30 AM

March 26 to March 28

Match 13 – Salgaocar Cricket Club vs Dessertsn’More Geno Sports Club, Panjim Gymkhana, 9:30 AM

Match 14 – Chowgule Sports Club vs Priority Constructions-MCC, MCC, 9:30 AM

Match 15 – Dempo Cricket Club vs Manas Panjim Gymkhana, Porvorim, 9:30 AM

March 31 to April 2

Final – TBC vs TBC, Porvorim, 9:30 AM

Goa Premier League 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Unfortunately, the live streaming for the Goa Premier League 2025 will not be available in India.

Goa Premier League 2025: Full squads

Chowgule Sports Club

Darshan Misal (c), Samarth Rane, Ayush Verlekar, Shivendra Bhujwal, Shubham Tari, Aryan Narvekar, Tunish Sawkar, Amit Yadav, Rudresh Sharma, Viraj Naik, Reyyan Kerkar, Swapnesh Naik, Rijul Pathak, Sagar Solanki and Manan Lingrajja.

Manas Panjim Gymkhana

Rajshekar Harikant (c), Rahul Mehta, Manthan Khutkar, Heramb Parab, Kashyap Bakhale, Dishank Misquin, Chittem Jeevanakumar, Kutbudin Jamadar, Udit Yadav, Shamik Kamat, Nityay Kunkolienkar, Neel Netravalkar, Yogesh Kauthankar, Subhranshu Senapati, Shivam Sharma and Himanshu Nehra.

Dempo Cricket Club

Suyash Prabhudessai (c), Keith Pinto, Mohit Redkar, Lakshay Garg, Manish Kakode, Samar Dubashi, Sanket Palkar, Lakmesh Pawne, Gaurish Kambli, Sarthak Bhike, Vedant Dabral, Pratik Chauhan, Heramb Parab, Sagar Udeshi, Himanshu Mantri and Atharva Ankolekar.

Priority Constructions-MCC

Felix Alemao (c), Abhinav Tejrana, Ishaan Gadekar, Kaushal Hattangadi, Vikas Singh, Amulya Pandrekar, Jay Dadmode, Deep Kasvankar, Jagdish Patil, Anuj Yadav, Shantanu Nevgi, Aradhya Goyal, Piyush Yadav, Pinninti Tapaswi, Atharva Kale and Fabid Ahmed.

Salgaocar Cricket Club

Snehal Kauthankar (c), Thota Mohammed Azaan, Aditya Suryawanshi, Yash Kasvankar, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Sanath Nevgi, Kaustub Pingulkar, Mithil Karekar, Veer Yadav, Pundalik Naik, Venkata Chigurupati, Shivendra Borkar, Sahil Makwana, Umar Mir Nasir, Siddarth Desai and Jaymeet Patel.

Dessertn’More Geno Sports Club

Deepraj Gaonkar (c), Shadab Khan, Shubham Dessai, Rutvik Naik, Samit Aryan Mishra, Devankumar Chittem, Mehank Dharwadkar, Anand Tendulkar, Shivam Singh, Aditya Kota, Nisarg Nagvekar, Mihir Kudalkar, Vasu Tiwari, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhut Parthkumar and Gagandeep Singh.

