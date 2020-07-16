Gothenburg T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 15 (Updated)

The Gothenburg T10 League 2020 has reached the crucial stage of the league phase with the semi-finalists to be decided today. The final six group stage matches are scheduled to be held on July 16.

Seaside CC are at the top of the leaderboard with 10 points in their kitty, having won all their 5 matches. They are assured of a place in the semi-finals and would be taking on Linkoping CC today in a clash that might decide the table-toppers.

Watan Zalmi CC occupy the second spot with 7 points to their name, courtesy three wins and a washout against Jonkoping CA. They have played all their six group stage matches and are the other team to have made it through to the knockout stage of the Gothenburg T10 League 2020.

Linkoping CC are at the third position with 6 points to their credit from the three matches they have played. Having won all their matches so far and scheduled to play their remaining three encounters today, they would not only be one of the other favourites to qualify for the semi-finals but could also challenge Seaside CC for the top position in the points table.

Jonkoping CA are placed fourth with 3 points to their credit from the three matches they have played. A couple of wins from their remaining three matches would guarantee them a spot in the semi-finals of the Gothenburg T10 League 2020.

Kristianstad CC, who have 2 points, managed just one win in the four matches they played yesterday. They might be required to win their remaining two encounters to keep alive their hopes of making it through to the semi-finals.

Hisingen CC have finished their league engagements with just 2 points in their kitty. They are the only team that has been eliminated from the tournament so far.

Almhult CC lost all their three matches on the opening day of the Gothenburg T10 League 2020. Although they still have another three matches to be played, it would be an uphill task for them to qualify for the knockout stage.

Following are the team standings after the penultimate day of group stage action in the Gothenburg T10 League 2020 -

Gothenburg T10 League 2020 Points Table

Gothenburg T10 League 2020 top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Gothenburg T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Ihsanullah Wafa of Kristianstad CC is the highest run-scorer after the third day of matches in the Gothenburg T10 League 2020. He has scored 105 runs in the four matches he has played, with a 54-run knock as his highest score, the only half-century of the tournament so far. He has struck 8 fours and the same number of sixes and has an impressive strike rate of 177.96.

Mokhtar Ghulami of Seaside CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters. He has amassed 98 runs in the five matches he has played, with an unbeaten 49-run knock as his highest score. He has an outstanding strike rate of 222.72 and has struck 6 fours and 9 sixes, the most by any batsman in the tournament.

Muqadar Saleem of Hisingen CC is in the third position in the top run-scorers chart. He has 95 runs to his credit with a 36-run knock as his top score. Although he has struck 9 fours and 3 sixes, he has been relatively on the slower side with a strike rate of just 117.28.

With today being the last day of group stage action in the Gothenburg T10 League 2020, all the batsmen would be keen to display their wares and finish as the top run-getter before the knockout stage of the tournament.

Most Wickets

Gothenburg T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Sabaun Shirzad and S Abdul Haq, with 6 wickets each, are the highest wicket-takers so far of the Gothenburg T10 League 2020. Shirzad of Watan Zalmi CC is perched at the top in the list due to his superior strike rate. His spell of 3/7 is the best bowling effort of the league to date and he has an exceptional economy rate of 5.50.

S Abdul Haq of Watan Zalmi CC occupies the second spot on the list. He has 3/12 as his best figures although he has been slightly more expensive with an economy rate of 8.22.

Chaitanya Kilari of Hisingen CC is in the third position in the top wicket-takers chart of the Gothenburg T10 League 2020. He is among three bowlers who have taken 5 wickets in the tournament so far and is placed above the other two due to his superior average. He has a best spell of 2/13 and also has an excellent economy rate of 6.28.

Aditya Arora of Seaside CC and Taimur Khan of Watan Zalmi CC are the other bowlers with a total of 5 wickets to their name.

With many bowlers bunched close together, we might see a tight race for the top position in the highest wicket-takers list of the Gothenburg T10 League 2020.