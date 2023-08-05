GT20 Canada 2023: Qualifier 2, Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming

The Vancouver Knights and Montreal Tigers will face off in the Qualifier 2 of the Global T20 (GT20) Canada 2023 on Saturday, August 5. The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, will play host to this match.

The Knights, led by Rassie van der Dussen, made a stupendous turnaround and finished second in the points table. However, they lost to table-toppers Surrey Jaguars by 38 runs in Qualifier 1. In the league stage, the Knights beat the Tigers by nine wickets and that should give them some confidence when they face each other next.

The Tigers, on the other hand, would have been disappointed after not being able to finish in the top two despite having a great campaign. They made amends to some extent by thrashing the Brampton Wolves by nine wickets in the Eliminator.

After being asked to chase down 105, the Tigers romped home with as many as 34 balls to spare. Skipper Chris Lynn stayed not out on 63 runs off 47 balls with seven fours and three sixes.

Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers Match Details

Match: Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers, Qualifier 2, GT20 Canada 2023.

Date and Time: August 5, 2023, Saturday, 09:30 pm IST

Venue: CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario.

Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Ontario has been a sporting one thus far. An overly high-scoring match does not seem to be on the cards.

Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Ontario. Temperatures will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark.

Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers Probable XIs

Vancouver Knights

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Rayyan Pathan, Corbin Bosch, Najibullah Zadran, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Harsh Thaker, Fabian Allen, Ravinderpal Singh, Ruben Trumpelmann, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan

Montreal Tigers

Muhammad Waseem, Chris Lynn (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Dilpreet Singh, Andre Russell, Dipendra Singh Airee, Carlos Brathwaite, Srimantha Wijeratne (wk), Zahir Khan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Kaleem Sana

Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers Match Prediction

The Tigers will go into the match as the favourites. They looked dominating in their match against the Wolves and should be able to carry forward their momentum.

Prediction: Montreal Tigers to win this Global T20 Canada 2023 match.

Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

