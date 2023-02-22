GTC vs CCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU Guwahati Premier League, Match 8

The eighth match of the BYJU Guwahati Premier League will see Gauhati Town Club (GTC) squaring off against City CC (CCC) at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Wednesday, February 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GTC vs CCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Gauhati Town Club have won both of their last two matches of the tournament. City CC, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches.

City CC will give it their all to win the match, but Gauhati Town Club are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GTC vs CCC Match Details

The eighth match of the BYJU Guwahati Premier League will be played on February 22 at the Judges Field in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 6:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GTC vs CCC, Match 8

Date and Time: February 22, 2023, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Gauhati Town Club and 91 Yard Club, where a total of 200 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

GTC vs CCC Form Guide

GTC - Won 2 of their last 2 matches

CCC - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

GTC vs CCC Probable Playing XI

GTC Playing XI

No injury updates

Gokol Sharma (c), Pradyaun Saikia, Dhruv Borah, Saahil Jain, Akash Sengupta, Abdul Ajij Khuraishi, Vijay Gautam-I, Nasir Ullah (wk), Avinav Choudhury, Ranjit Mali, Sahil Ahmed

CCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Aditya Barua, Rahul Hazarika, Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Jogeswar Bhumij, Sibsankar Roy, Wasiqur Rahman, Romario Sharma (c), Abhijot Singh, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Dibakar Johori, Raj Agarwal

GTC vs CCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Ullah

N Ullah is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. H Tamuli is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Roy

R Hazarika and S Roy are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. P Saikia played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Choudhury

R Sharma and S Choudhury are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. G Sharma is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Mali

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Sengupta and R Mali. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Bhumij is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GTC vs CCC match captain and vice-captain choices

S Roy

S Roy will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 59 runs and taken one wicket in the last two matches.

R Mali

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Mali as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken six wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for GTC vs CCC, Match 8

A Sengupta

A Choudhury

R Mali

S Roy

J Bhumij

Gauhati Town Club vs City CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Gauhati Town Club vs City CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Ullah

Batters: S Roy, R Hazarika, P Saikia

All-rounders: A Choudhury, R Sharma

Bowlers: R Mali, A Sengupta, J Bhumij, D Johori, A Ajij

Gauhati Town Club vs City CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Tamuli

Batters: S Roy, R Hazarika

All-rounders: A Choudhury, R Sharma, G Sharma

Bowlers: R Mali, A Sengupta, J Bhumij, D Johori, A Ajij

Poll : 0 votes