CDU Strike League 50 Over Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The CDU Strike League 50 Over Series 2023 is expected to kickoff on June 25 at Darwin, the provincial capital city of the Northern Territory, Australia. The tournament will comprise 10 matches based on a 50-over format and will conclude on 23 July. All matches would be played at Cazalys Oval Cricket Ground.

City Cyclones, Desert Blaze, Northern Tide, and Southern Storm are the four teams that will be partaking in this year’s CDU Strike League. As per schedule, two matches will be held every Sunday and five matches per franchise will be played.

The league will provide a foundation for the Australian national team to unearth some groundbreaking talent who would go on to script history one day.

CDU Strike League 50 Over Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Sunday, June 25

City Cyclones vs Desert Blaze - 6:00 AM

Northern Tide vs Southern Storm - 9:30 AM

Sunday, July 2

Southern Storm vs Desert Blaze - 6:00 AM

Northern Tide vs City Cyclones - 9:30 AM

Sunday, July 9

Desert Blaze vs Northern Tide - 6:00 AM

City Cyclones vs Southern Storm - 9:30 AM

Sunday, July 16

Northern Tide vs Southern Storm - 6:00 AM

City Cyclones vs Desert Blaze - 9:30 AM

Sunday, July 23

Northern Tide vs City Cyclones - 6:00 AM

Southern Storm vs Desert Blaze - 9:30 AM

CDU Strike League 50 Over Series 2023: Live-Streaming Details

The live streaming of the CDU Strike League will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of this league on any TV channel in India.

CDU Strike League 50 Over Series 2023: Full Squads

City Cyclones

Harrish Kanna, Jagadeswara Koduru, Jayden Goodwin, Lochie Hardy, Mitch Doolan, Sam Heazlett, Seamus Keogh, Caelan Maladay, Coby Edmondstone, Hamish Martin, Issac Conway, Angus Sidey, Reiley Mark, Wil Parker

Desert Blaze

Harshtik Bimbral, Matthew Calder, Ryan Hackney, Tom Jackson, Angus Lovell, Brodie Symons, Jarrod Freeman, Kyle Brazell, Tom Menzies, Thomas Van Tempest, Harrison Massey, Jack Wood, Josh Kann, Matt Hammond, Waheguru Dhillon

Northern Tide

Corey Hunter, Douwtjie Hoogenboezem, Max Bryant, Anthony Adlam, Cooper Connolly, Jackson Isakka, Ryan King, Sam Elder, Michael Kudra, Hanno Jacobs, Jesse Willmott, Josh Barbara, Lloyd Pope, Tom McGann, Zayden Lewis

Southern Storm

Dylan Mullen, Farzan Chowna, Issac Higgins, Jacob Dickman, Jason Sangha, Josh Brown, Keegan Oates, Zac Keogh, Dhanusha Gamage, Param Uppal, Toby Gray, Joel Curtis, Billy Stanlake, Hugo Matthias, Vincent Huf

