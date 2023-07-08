Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: 3 most iconic sixes by the superstar finisher

MS Dhoni turns 42 today. The former Indian skipper is arguably one of the most celebrated cricketers in the sport's history. The wicket-keeper batter led India to three ICC titles: the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. He remains the most successful Indian captain of all time in major tournaments.

MS Dhoni is known as one of the most formidable finishers of all time in limited-overs cricket. He has pulled off some ice-cold finishes, both while batting first and chasing.

On that note, we look at the three most iconic sixes hit by 'Captain Cool' in his illustrious career.

#1 India vs Sri Lanka, Wankhede, 2011 World Cup

Vikram Kohli 🇮🇳 @VikramKohlii

India won ODI World Cup in 2011 after 28 years by beating SL in Final.

Magical performance by MSD, simply ICONIC



https://t.co/C9TXxFenJr MS Dhoni 2011 World Cup six.India won ODI World Cup in 2011 after 28 years by beating SL in Final.Magical performance by MSD, simply ICONIChttps://t.co/C9TXxFenJr twitter.com/i/web/status/1… MS Dhoni 2011 World Cup six.India won ODI World Cup in 2011 after 28 years by beating SL in Final. Magical performance by MSD, simply ICONIC 💪https://t.co/C9TXxFenJr twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

MS Dhoni's six off Nuwan Kulasekara, when they needed 4 runs off 11 balls, is now etched in the memory of Indian cricket fans for ages. It was a full delivery, and the captain hit a brilliant six over long-on to finish things off.

The wicketkeeper had promoted himself up the order ahead of the in-form Yuvraj Singh, although he had a very average tournament until the final.

His partnership with Gautam Gambhir (97) after Kohli was dismissed in the 22nd over of the run chase proved to be match-defining.

"And Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd! India lift the World Cup after 28 years," Ravi Shastri commentated.

#2 CSK vs KXIP, Dharamsala, 2010 IPL

Chennai were up against Punjab in a must-win encounter towards the end of the league stage that season.

They won the toss and elected to field first. Punjab set a very competitive target of 193, after contributions from Shaun Marsh (88*), Irfan Pathan (44*) and Kumar Sangakkara (33).

Dhoni walked out to bat when the team needed 104 runs off 62 balls. He joined Subramaniam Badrinath in the middle, as the two were part of an essential partnership in the chase.

Dhoni finished off the chase with two blistering sixes off the 3rd and 4th balls of the final over, when they needed 16 runs to win the match.

Irfan Pathan missed the yorker, and the captain made him pay for it. It was the biggest televised six in Himachal Pradesh at the time.

#3 India vs Australia, Adelaide, 2012 CB Series

IPL @WatchIPLvideos Dhoni to McKay Dhoni to McKay https://t.co/eonvZ3b0Oz

India were up against Australia in the fourth match of the tri-series involving Sri Lanka. They needed 12 runs off four deliveries when Dhoni hit a six over long-on off Clint McKay in the final over of the run chase.

He picked a length delivery outside off stump, hitting an 112-meter six into the stands. This remains one of the longest hits in the ground across formats.

The wicketkeeper-batter finished off the run chase comfortably, taking a double off the next ball, which was a no-ball. He followed it up with a triple off the penultimate ball of the over, registering a famous win for India on Australian soil in the 50-over format.

Poll : 0 votes