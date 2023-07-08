Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: 3 most underrated ODI knocks in his career

MS Dhoni retired as one of the greatest finishers in the history of limited-overs cricket. The former Indian captain had an impeccable career in the 50-over format. He scored over 10,000 runs in 350 matches at an average of over 50 and a strike rate of nearly 89.

Dhoni has played some of the most iconic knocks in Indian cricket history. His 91* in the 2011 World Cup final will remain an integral part of Indian cricket folklore.

It is only fair that some of Dhoni's knocks would be underrated, given the body of work he's done over the past decade and a half.

Cricket Lover 🇮🇳💛 @PradipMsd7



Vs WI: 82/8-188/10 (95*)



Vs SL: 152/6-203/9 (45*)



Vs Pak: 29/5-227/8 (113*)



Vs Aus: 76/4-303/9 (139*)



Vs Zimb- 92/4-288/4 (85*)



Vs SA: 104/5-247/9 (92*)



Vs ENG: 25/3-358/6 (134)



Vs SL: 131/7-232/7 (45*)



LONELY WARRIOR - MS DHONI



#NZvIND Dhoni's score whn IND in troubleVs WI: 82/8-188/10 (95*)Vs SL: 152/6-203/9 (45*)Vs Pak: 29/5-227/8 (113*)Vs Aus: 76/4-303/9 (139*)Vs Zimb- 92/4-288/4 (85*)Vs SA: 104/5-247/9 (92*)Vs ENG: 25/3-358/6 (134)Vs SL: 131/7-232/7 (45*)LONELY WARRIOR - MS DHONI Dhoni's score whn IND in troubleVs WI: 82/8-188/10 (95*)Vs SL: 152/6-203/9 (45*)Vs Pak: 29/5-227/8 (113*)Vs Aus: 76/4-303/9 (139*)Vs Zimb- 92/4-288/4 (85*)Vs SA: 104/5-247/9 (92*)Vs ENG: 25/3-358/6 (134)Vs SL: 131/7-232/7 (45*)LONELY WARRIOR - MS DHONI#NZvIND https://t.co/SfDMUD8rTV

#1 95 (130) vs West Indies, Kingston 2009

This innings is arguably one of Dhoni's most skillful performances batting first. India won the toss and elected to bat first on a wicket that had some help for the quick bowlers. They were reduced to 7/3 in the first couple of overs, following which Dhoni walked out to bat.

The onus was now on the captain to arrest the top-order collapse. He stuck around for a crucial partnership with Yuvraj Singh, who came out all guns blazing. He hit five fours and a six en route to a 33-ball 35.

India then collapsed from 54/3 to 82/8 in just 9.2 overs. However, Dhoni was still around (22 off 47 balls). He stitched a crucial century partnership with left-arm pacer RP Singh, who also scored 23 runs off 75 balls.

Dhoni played a very responsible innings given the need of the hour. He took calculated risks, hitting just six fours and two sixes, to take the team to a fighting total of 188. However, the team lost the game by 8 wickets with 95 balls to spare.

#2 92*(86) vs South Africa, Indore 2015

India won the toss and elected to bat first in the second match of the series. They had lost the first ODI, where Dhoni failed to finish the game in the final over. This time, he walked out to bat when the score read 82/3 in 18 overs, with the top order of Sharma, Dhawan, and Kohli back in the hut.

Rahane, Raina, and Axar were also dismissed soon after, as the scorecard read just 124/6 in just the 30th over of the innings.

His 144-minute stay at the crease comprised 7 fours and 4 sixes as he built defiant lower-order partnerships with the lower order (Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harbhajan Singh).

The innings came against a formidable bowling unit of Steyn, Morkel, Rabada, and Tahir. The fact that he exhibited an impeccable display with the bat when his place was being questioned shows his mental fortitude. They won the game by 22 runs.

#3 45*(68) v Sri Lanka, Pallekele 2017

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire MS Dhoni is the only player to register 100+ run partnership with four different players from number 7 or below in ODI's.



125* with Ashwin vs Pak (Dec 30 2012)



116 with Jadeja vs NZ (Jul 9 2019)



100* with Bhuvi vs SL (Aug 24 2017)



101 with RP Singh vs WI (Jun 28 2009) MS Dhoni is the only player to register 100+ run partnership with four different players from number 7 or below in ODI's. 125* with Ashwin vs Pak (Dec 30 2012)116 with Jadeja vs NZ (Jul 9 2019)100* with Bhuvi vs SL (Aug 24 2017)101 with RP Singh vs WI (Jun 28 2009) https://t.co/rijOsixxnW

This match is fondly remembered for Bhuvi's heroics with the bat. India were up against their neighbors in the third match of the series.

The hosts set a target of 232 against a formidable Indian batting unit. The openers gave the team a brilliant start, adding 109 for the first wicket in just 15.3 overs.

It seemed to be a regulation chase at that point. However, the team collapsed to 131/7 in no time. Wrist spinner Akila Dananjaya bowled a brilliant spell, taking six wickets in just 3.2 overs.

MS Dhoni was the last recognized batter at the crease when Bhuvneshwar Kumar walked out to bat. He played one of his best limited-overs knocks, scoring an unbeaten 53 off 80 deliveries.

He was well supported by the veteran batter at the other end, who scored 45 runs himself. Their unbeaten century stand took the team home with 16 balls to spare.

Poll : 0 votes