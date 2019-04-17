×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Happy DC don't have much of home advantage: Cutting

IANS
NEWS
News
28   //    17 Apr 2019, 20:37 IST
IANS Image
New Delhi: Mumbai Indians' Ben Cutting addresses a press conference ahead of the 34th match of IPL 2019 at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in Delhi on April 17, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) on a low and slow Feroz Shah Kotla wicket on Thursday and with the home team also finding it difficult to adapt to the conditions, MI all-rounder Ben Cutting said it always helps when the away team starts on the same page as the home side.

"It helps if the home team doesn't have the advantage. We start even in that case. We have played against all the teams except Kolkata Knight Riders and I think we are aware of what to expect from Delhi. We have kept a close eye on how they play," he pointed out on the eve of their clash against Delhi.

Asked how MI are looking to approach the away games after playing quite a few matches at home, Cutting said: "Pretty much how we approached the other games. We play four straight games on the road and the wickets will be fairly different. We will look to adapt to the conditions."

MI skipper Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pacer Jasprit Bumrah have all been named in India's World Cup squad. Asked if that will help the players focus more on the Indian Premier League (IPL) now, the all-rounder said the focus anyway was on this tournament.

"The World Cup is starting in a couple of months time. Right now it is important to focus on the IPL. You have to play freely and that is how it is in T20 cricket and I don't think there is any other way," he opined.

Asked if there have been any talks on workload management, Cutting said: "The bowling coaches can say that. It isn't something that we can speak about."

Advertisement
MI have home advantage against in-form KXIP (Preview)
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: KKR vs. DC Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, KKR vs DC: The worst captaincy move of the day
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 34, DC vs MI - Match Preview and stats
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, SRH vs DC: Why DC will win today's game
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, DC vs MI: Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, SRH vs DC: Two changes that Sunrisers Hyderabad should make
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, KKR vs DC, Match Prediction: Who will win today’s game?
RELATED STORY
IPL Highlights, Match 30, SRH vs DC - 14th April 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, SRH vs DC: Worst captaincy move of the day
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 33
CSK 103/5 (15.0 ov)
SRH
LIVE
Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bat.
CSK VS SRH live score
Match 32 | Yesterday
KXIP 182/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 12 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 34 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us