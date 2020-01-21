Hardik Pandya set to begin rehabilitation under Dravid's coaching staff at NCA

Anuj Nitin Prabhu FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

Hardik Pandya will be reporting to NCA for rehabilitation under Rahul Dravid's team of trainers.

After Hardik Pandya missed out on India A's tour of New Zealand owing to the slow recovery of his back injury Pandya was told by the team management to carry out his rehabilitation under the monitoring of NCA head Rahul Dravid's trainers.

"The team management spoke to him when he trained with Virat Kohli and boys on the eve of the opening ODI against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium and he has been asked to start the training from Tuesday. It should be ideally a two-week programme after which he will be ready for international cricket," reports said.

Jasprit Bumrah was also recovering a stress fracture in his back and him and Hardik Pandya had taken the services of Delhi Capitals trainer Rajnikanth Sivagnanam for rehabilitation. However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly swooped in and made it mandatory to report to the NCA in order to undergo rehabilitation.

"I met Dravid yesterday, and we have put a system in place. The bowlers will have to go to the NCA. If anybody (else) has to treat them, they will have to come to NCA," Ganguly said.

"Whatever may be the reason, we will accommodate everything. We will also make sure the players are comfortable and they don't feel left out or out of place. So, we will do it that way," he further added.

Hardik was expected to be fit for the ODI series against New Zealand but his recovery is taking longer time than expected. However, he is likely to make a comeback into the Indian side for the South Africa series in March.