Hashim Amla, Dale Steyn and Jason Roy in 28-platinum player list for 2020 PSL Draft

14 Nov 2019

Ahead of the 2019 Draft of the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), a list of 28 foreign players was released, making the draft platinum players. Moeen Ali, Dale Steyn, Jason Roy, Chris Lynn, Hashim Amla, and JP Duminy were some of the prominent international stars who have registered themselves as platinum players.

The PSL allows only three players- one each in platinum, diamond and gold category to be retained from the previous roster. Five players can be retained in the silver category along with two emerging players. The salary cap was reduced from USD 1.38 million to USD 1.1 million by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to put together a full squad this season. The base price for a platinum player was reduced from $160,000 to $147,000, while the maximum price was also reduced from $250,000 to $218,000.

All PSL 2020 matches will be played entirely in Pakistan across four venues- Lahore, Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Multan. The final of 2017 PSL was played in Pakistan followed by four matches in 2018 and eight matches in 2019. The PCB is going all-out in bringing back cricket to Pakistan with the recent limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and two Tests scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi and Karachi in December this year.

England have the most registered players in the platinum category, seven followed by six from South Africa and five from the West Indies. The trading window shall be open until December 1. The six teams of PSL are Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi. AB de Villiers recently opted out in order to manage workload.

Foreign players in the platinum category

Afghanistan

Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan

Nepal

Sandeep Lamichhane

New Zealand

Colin Munro

South Africa

Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Colin Ingram, Rilee Rossouw, Dale Steyn, and Imran Tahir

Sri Lanka

Angelo Mathews and Thisara Perera

Australia

Dan Christian, Ben Cutting, and Chris Lynn

England

Moeen Ali, Harry Gurney, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, and Jason Roy

West Indies

Carlos Brathwaite, Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, and Kieron Pollard

