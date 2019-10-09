Hashim Amla set to sign a 2-year Kolpak deal with Surrey

Vinay.Chhabria
09 Oct 2019, 11:03 IST

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from international cricket in August

Just two months after bidding farewell to international cricket, former South African opener Hashim Amla is set to sign for Surrey on a Kolpak deal. According to ESPNCricinfo, the right-handed batsman has agreed to a sign a two-year contract with the club.

The team management of Surrey is hoping that Amla will sign the deal before the end of the week and well ahead of November to avoid the loophole on future Kolpak registrations in county cricket which could be closed by the possibility of a no-deal Brexit.

As per the sources, the representatives of the 36-year-old batsman have also talked with the officials of Middlesex and Hampshire.

Surrey already have South African fast bowler, Morne Morkel in their ranks but with the local stars namely Rory Burns, Ollie Pope and Sam Curran scheduled to stay absent for long periods, the county club needs an experienced batsman who could provide the balance to the team.

Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batsman, Kumar Sangakkara was earlier a part of Surrey and now, the county side desires to have the services of Hashim Amla.

Hashim Amla's international career

Hashim Amla has been a star for South Africa

Hashim Amla made his Test debut for the Proteas in the year 2004 against India at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium. He represented the rainbow nation in 124 Test matches, aggregating 9,282 runs at a fantastic average of 46.64. The right-handed batsman hit 28 centuries and 41 fifties during his 15 years long career. Hashim owns the record of being the first South African to hit a triple century in Tests.

Talking about his record in the limited-overs format, Amla played 181 ODIs for South Africa, scoring 8,113 runs at a strike rate of 88.39. His 27 hundreds and 39 half tons prove his talent in the white-ball cricket.

The Durban-born batsman had announced his retirement on 8th August 2019 after a poor run for South Africa in the ICC World Cup 2019. Surrey will receive a huge boost when the South African legend joins them by signing a 2-year Kolpak deal.