Headley Weekes Tri-Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings & live-streaming details

Team Headley, Team Weekes and West Indies Academy will feature in the Tri-Series between April 19 and May 3.

Team Headley and Team Weekes will play the season opener of the Headley Weekes Tri-Series 2023. Joshua Da Silva and Alick Athanaze will lead the two sides, respectively.

The three-match series also features some big names such as Darren Bravo, Brandon King, Sunil Ambris, Dominic Drakes, and Raymon Reifer among others.

Shai Hope won't be competing in the tournament as Cricket West Indies have not granted him permission to play in the County Championship. Meanwhile, Rahkeem Cornwall and Shane Dowrich are unavailable for selection.

All three matches of the Headley Weekes Tri-Series 2023 will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

Speaking about the competition, lead selector, Dr. Desmond Haynes said:

“Following the conclusion of the West Indies Championship, we are pleased to have more first-class matches on the calendar. This is a great initiative and will provide our players with more opportunities as we look ahead to the very important Test Series against India later in the year as well as ‘A’ Team matches. We looked at everyone who was available, and we came up with teams who will be very competitive and push each other.”

Headley Weekes Tri-Series 2023: Full schedule & match timings

Match 1: 19-22 April: Team Headley vs West Indies Academy

Match 2: 26-29 April: Team Weekes vs West Indies Academy

Match 3: 3-6 May: Team Weekes vs Team Headley

(All matches start at 7 pm IST)

Headley Weekes Tri-Series 2023: Live-streaming details

All three matches of the Headley Weekes Tri-Series 2023 will be streamed live on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. Fans can also follow the scores on Windiescricket.com live match centre.

Headley Weekes Tri-Series 2023: Full squads

Team Headley

Joshua Da Silva (captain), Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Chaim Holder, Akeem Jordan, Marquino Mindley, Shayne Moseley, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Kieran Powell, Tevyn Walcott.

Team Weekes

Alick Athanaze (captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Keacy Carty, Dominic Drakes, Jahmar Hamilton, Brandon King, Jair McAllister, Zachary McCaskie, Veerasammy Permaul, Raymon Reifer, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith, Devon Thomas.

West Indies Academy

Kevlon Anderson, Ackeem Auguste, Joshua Bishop, Teddy Bishop, McKenny Clarke, Rivaldo Clarke, Joshua James, Johann Layne, Kirk McKenzie, Ashmead Nedd, Kelvin Pitman, Keagan Simmons, Ramon Simmonds, Kevin Wickham, Nyeem Young.

