Highest Runs Scored In An Innings At Each Position In The Batting Order In ODIs

One day Internationals have always been a source of entertainment for cricket fans around the world even before the invention of T20 cricket. Over the years the ODI format produced many intriguing contests and magnificent individual innings. The 1996 World Cup was the turning point in the history of ODI cricket as Sri Lanka revolutionized the format by their innovative style of play. Sanath Jayasuriya and Kaluvitharana are the pioneers of this innovation.

They introduced an attacking brand of batting in the Powerplays. The Australian greats Mathew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist followed the same blueprint and became one of the most devastating opening pairs of all time. This attacking mindset resulted in many record-breaking innings in the last decade and a half. This list contains many players who single-handedly took their teams to a winning position from an unlikely position.

Let's take a look at batsmen who scored maximum runs at each position of the batting order

#11: Mohammad Amir - 58(28 balls) vs Eng, 2016

Mohammed Amir

After England put on a mammoth score of 444-3 ( highest score at that time) in the first innings of the match Pakistan always struggled to make a comeback in the match. Pakistan's top order and middle order could not withstand the pressure of scoring at high run-rate continuously and they perished in the process.

They were reeling at 199-9 when Amir made his way into the middle. Amir managed to score some quick runs at the end and decrease the margin of defeat to some extent. This is the highest individual score to date by a player batting at number 11 position. Amir's 58 runs innings included 5 fours and 4 sixes. He scored at a strike rate of an astonishing 207.14 in the innings.

#10 R Rampaul - 86*(66 balls) vs India, 2011

Ravi Rampaul

Forgotten West Indies pacer Ravi Rampaul rescued his team from getting all-out for a below average score in this match. After the failures of the top and middle order batsmen, West Indies were on the verge of getting all-out cheaply when Ravi Rampaul made his way into the middle.

He came in when the team's score was 149-8 (30.5 overs) and took it to a highly respectable total of 269-9 in 50 Overs. Rampaul hit 6 fours and 6 sixes on his way to the record-breaking score at the number 10 position in the batting order.

