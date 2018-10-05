History of Test series played between India and West Indies in India

India have won 11 Tests at home against West Indies

Team India is marching towards victory in the ongoing Test match at Rajkot. West Indies will play a 2 match Test series against hosts India. While the hosts are the top ranked Test nation in the world as per the ICC rankings, the visitors are languishing at number 8 in the ICC Test rankings.

West Indies last beat India in a Test match in May, 2002 at Kingston. The last time India was beaten at home against the West Indies was in December, 1994 at Mohali. It has been almost 24 years since India lost a Test to West Indies at home and 16 years since India lost a Test match to West Indies.

Though India has dominated West Indies in Test matches since the year 2000, West Indies in the past have tasted success in India. In 45 Tests in India, West Indies have won 14, lost 11 and drawn 20 Tests.

In 11 Test series at home, India have tasted success in 4, lost 5 series and 2 have ended in draws.

Here is a detailed analysis of each series played between India and West Indies in India.

1948-1949- West Indies triumph in the 5 match Test series by a margin of 1-0:

Lala Amarnath led India against West Indies in the 1948-1949 series

West Indies toured India for a 5 match Test series for the first time in 1948-1949. The first three Tests of the series played at Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata ended in draws.

The fourth Test at Chennai saw West Indies thrashing India by a margin of an innings and 193 runs. Batting first, West Indies scored 582 runs riding on the centuries of their openers A.F. Rae and J. B. Stollmeyer. India managed to score 245 runs in their first innings and 144 in their second innings. Gomez picked up 7 wickets in the match and led West Indies to their first ever Test win on Indian soil.

The fifth Test too ended in a draw and West Indies won the 5 match series by a margin of 1-0 courtesy the Test win in the fourth Test at Chennai.

2. 1958-1959- West Indies thrash India in the 5 match series by a margin of 3-0:

Garfield Sobers led West Indies to victory in the second Test at Kanpur

A decade after their first tour of India, West Indies tasted success once again on Indian soil in the 1958-1959 season. The first and at fifth Tests at Mumbai and Delhi respectively ended in draws.

West Indies were the superior team in the second, third and fourth Tests and thrashed India by huge margins. The second Test at Kanpur started on an interesting note with both teams scoring 222 runs. The visitors riding on 198 runs of Gary Sobers in the second innings scored 443 runs and India were bundled out for just 240 runs in the fourth innings with Wes Hall picking up 5 wickets.

Rohan Kanhai scored a brilliant 256 in the first innings of the third Test at Kolkata and West Indies scored 614. India were bowled out for 124 and 154 in both their innings. West Indies triumphed by an innings and 336 runs in the Test.

The fourth Test at Chennai saw another dominant performance by the visitors and India were beaten by 295 runs. The gap between both the teams was evident with the visitors winning their second consecutive series on Indian soil.

3. 1966-1967- Hat trick of Test series wins in India:

Lance Gibbs bowled West Indies to a win in the second Test at Kolkata

The 1966-1967 season saw West Indies completing their third series win in India. The three match series was won by the visitors by a margin of 2-0.

The first Test at Mumbai was dominated by the visitors and they won the Test by a margin of 6 wickets.

The hosts were no match for West Indies in the second Test at Kolkata and riding on Kanhai's 90 and Gary Sober's 70, they scored 390 in their first innings. Lance Gibbs picked up 5 Indian wickets in the first innings and the hosts were bundled out for 167. Gary Sobers picked up 4 wickets in India's second innings and India were bowled out for 178. West Indies won the series courtesy wins in the first two Tests. The third Test at Chennai ended in a draw.

