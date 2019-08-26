Hong Kong trio banned by ICC for indulging in fixing-related activities

Irfan Ahmed

The International Cricket Council has announced that Irfan Ahmed, Nadeem Ahmed and Haseeb Amjad have been banned after the Anti-Corruption Tribunal found them be guilty of violating the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

The Ahmed brothers, Irfan and Nadeem have been banned for life while Haseeb Amjad was slapped with a five-year ban.

The 29-year-old Irfan last played an international match against Scotland on the 25th of July, 2015. He was regarded by associate cricket followers as one of the most talented all-rounders among emerging nations.

He was a big-hitting opening batsman who was also one of Hong Kong's strike bowlers as he had the ability to bowl at 135 kmph consistently. However, courtesy the ban, his international career has come to an end after playing just six ODIs and eight T20Is.

He was charged under the 2012 and 2014 codes for nine offences which related to various matches including the Hong Kong Vs Scotland match in January, 2014, the Hong Kong Vs Canada match in January 2014 and a few more fixtures during the ICC World T20 qualifiers in 2015.

His elder brother, Nadeem Ahmed was a key left-arm spinner who even featured in the 2018 Asia Cup and recorded an economical spell against India in which he gave away only 39 runs. Nadeem was found to be guilty of three offences which related to the Hong Kong Vs Scotland match in January, 2014 and other matches during the 2016 World T20 in India.

The third player to be banned, Haseeb Amjad, was a useful medium-pacer for Hong Kong. His last game was against Afghanistan in the ICC World T20 in India in 2016. Amjad was found to be guilty for a match against Canada on the 17th of January, 2014.

Alex Marshall, the ICC's General Manager of the Anti Corruption Unit said,

“This has been a long and complex investigation which has uncovered systematic attempts to influence moments in matches by experienced international cricketers over a period of time. Their conduct was premeditated and sophisticated and each of the Ahmed brothers sought to corrupt others."

“The main offences relate to the Hong Kong matches against Scotland and Canada where the players fixed specific overs. These matches were won by Hong Kong so it did not materially affect the results of the tournament, however I cannot reiterate strongly enough to any player considering this that we treat any form of fixing – spot or match – with the upmost seriousness."

“With the fixers finding it harder than ever before to penetrate the highest levels of the game, we are increasingly seeing them turn their attention to other avenues in the sport and we will continue to work with Members to ensure players at all levels are educated about the dangers of corruption."

“The severity of the offences is reflected in the sanctions and I hope will deter other players from taking this path and demonstrate to cricket fans around the world our commitment to a corruption free sport.”