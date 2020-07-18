I am not eligible for Khel Ratna: Harbhajan Singh 

There have been several speculations over why the Punjab government recently withdrew Harbhajan Singh’s nomination for the Khel Ratna award. However, it has now come to light that the spinner himself asked the state government to withdraw his name.

“Dear friends, I have been flooded with calls as to why Punjab Govt withdrew my name from Khel Ratna nominations. The truth is I am not eligible for Khel Ratna which primarily considers the international performances in last three years,” Harbhajan Singh posted on his Twitter account.

“The Punjab Govt is not at fault here as they have rightly withdrawn my name. Would urge my friends in media not to speculate. Thank you and regards,” Harbhajan Singh wrote in another tweet.

In a third tweet, he also clarified that the nomination was sent late last year but it was only in 2020 when he asked Punjab Government to withdraw his nomination. He did so because he didn't fall under the 3-year eligibility criteria. Harbhajan Singh also requested people to not speculate further.

Harbhajan Singh optimistic of another IPL season

Harbhajan Singh was part of the Indian teams that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup. He has played 103 Tests and 236 ODIs and claimed 417 and 269 wickets in those formats, respectively.

With 417 wickets, he is India's third-highest wicket-taker in red-ball cricket after Anil Kumble (619) and Kapil Dev (434).

However, his last international appearance came back in 2016. But, even at the age of 40, Harbhajan Singh remains optimistic of another excellent season in the IPL.

“I can’t say whether this will be my last IPL. It depends on my body. After four months of workout, rest, yoga sessions, I feel reinvigorated just like 2013, when I had 24 wickets in that IPL edition,” he told PTI on Friday.