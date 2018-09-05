Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
I am so sorry, please don't ban me: Virat Kohli recalls Fingergate controversy

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
News
05 Sep 2018, 15:40 IST

Virat Kohli the skipper of the Indian cricket team is the best batsman across all formats in the recent scheme of things. His journey from being just a replacement for the likes of Virender Sehwag to becoming one of the best modern-day batsmen is inspirational. But, in his journey, he has also faced a lot of controversies probable due to his brash nature. 

Recently, in an interview with Wisden Cricket Monthly, Virat Kohli recalled one of his biggest controversies that made headlines in 2012. Kohli recalled the Fingergate controversy that happened in 2012 while touring Australia. 

In that series against Australia, cameras caught Virat showing his middle finger to a group of spectators. The incident happened when Virat was fielding near the boundary. However, Kohli, while clarifying on Twitter, stated that the spectators were aiming cuss words at his mother and sister.

Kohli got endless support from many people that also include the likes of Kevin Pietersen and Amitabh Bachchan. Virat shared some of the interesting moments from the controversy in an interview with Wisden Cricket Monthly.

"I am so sorry, please don't ban me"

"The one thing I remember most is when I’d had enough of the Australian crowd at Sydney (in 2012) and I just decided to flick a (middle) finger at them. ‘I’m so cool’. The match referee (Ranjan Madugalle) called me to his room the next day and I’m like, ‘What’s wrong?’. He said, ‘What happened at the boundary yesterday?’. I said, ‘Nothing, it was a bit of banter’. Then he threw the newspaper in front of me and there was this big image of me flicking on the front page and I said, ‘I’m so sorry, please don’t ban me!’. I got away with that one. He was a nice guy, he understood I was young and these things happen," said Kohli in the interview.

"I’m proud that I did not change"

“I really laugh at a lot of the things I did when I was younger but I’m proud that I did not change my ways because I was always going to be who I am and not change for the world or for anyone else. I was pretty happy with who I was," concluded Kohli.

