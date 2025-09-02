  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Asia Cup 2025
  • "I did not win that match for India" - When Gautam Gambhir made a stunning remark while praising teammate's Asia Cup 2010 heroics

"I did not win that match for India" - When Gautam Gambhir made a stunning remark while praising teammate's Asia Cup 2010 heroics

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Published Sep 02, 2025 09:40 IST
Mumbai Sports And Fitness - Source: Getty
Gautam Gambhir refused to take credit despite top-scoring for India in the 2010 Asia Cup clash against Pakistan [Credit: Getty]

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir displayed incredible generosity when he did not take credit for winning the side their crucial 2010 Asia Cup clash against Pakistan. The left-hander top-scored for India with a 97-ball 83, helping them chase down 268 in the final over against Pakistan.

Ad

However, the Men in Blue still had much to do after Gambhir's dismissal, and it was Harbhajan Singh's finishing heroics that helped seal the deal. The latter scored an unbeaten 11-ball 15, including the winning runs with a maximum off the penultimate delivery.

As the 2023 Asia Cup encounter between India and Pakistan was ongoing, the broadcasters shifted their focus to the 2010 clash mentioned above, with Gambhir on air.

However, the current Indian head coach made a stunning remark, refusing to take credit for his heroics.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I did not win that match for India. It was Harbhajan. Yes I did get a partnership with Dhoni but I believe that the batter who scores the winning run actually clinches victory for the team," said Gambhir (via NDTV)

Gambhir's remarks were met with mixed reactions on social media at that time. While some praised the former left-hander for crediting his teammate, others questioned him for not applying the same to MS Dhoni's title-winning maximum in the 2011 ODI World Cup final against Sri Lanka.

Ad

Gautam Gambhir's Team India look to continue T20I dominance in 2025 Asia Cup

Ad

Team India has continued their T20I dominance since Gautam Gambhir took over as head coach at a similar time last year. The 2011 World Cup winner became the Indian head coach after the side triumphed in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The Men in Blue have since won all four of their T20I series against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa, and England. They have also won 13 out of their 15 T20Is under Gautam Gambhir, heading into the 2025 Asia Cup.

Ad

The eight-team continental tournament will be played in the UAE, starting September 9. India will be part of Group A, alongside Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Fours, with the top two from the Super Fours playing in the grand finale at Dubai on September 28.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications