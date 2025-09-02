"I did not win that match for India" - When Gautam Gambhir made a stunning remark while praising teammate's Asia Cup 2010 heroics

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir displayed incredible generosity when he did not take credit for winning the side their crucial 2010 Asia Cup clash against Pakistan. The left-hander top-scored for India with a 97-ball 83, helping them chase down 268 in the final over against Pakistan.However, the Men in Blue still had much to do after Gambhir's dismissal, and it was Harbhajan Singh's finishing heroics that helped seal the deal. The latter scored an unbeaten 11-ball 15, including the winning runs with a maximum off the penultimate delivery.As the 2023 Asia Cup encounter between India and Pakistan was ongoing, the broadcasters shifted their focus to the 2010 clash mentioned above, with Gambhir on air.However, the current Indian head coach made a stunning remark, refusing to take credit for his heroics.&quot;I did not win that match for India. It was Harbhajan. Yes I did get a partnership with Dhoni but I believe that the batter who scores the winning run actually clinches victory for the team,&quot; said Gambhir (via NDTV)Gambhir's remarks were met with mixed reactions on social media at that time. While some praised the former left-hander for crediting his teammate, others questioned him for not applying the same to MS Dhoni's title-winning maximum in the 2011 ODI World Cup final against Sri Lanka.Gautam Gambhir's Team India look to continue T20I dominance in 2025 Asia CupTeam India has continued their T20I dominance since Gautam Gambhir took over as head coach at a similar time last year. The 2011 World Cup winner became the Indian head coach after the side triumphed in the 2024 T20 World Cup.The Men in Blue have since won all four of their T20I series against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa, and England. They have also won 13 out of their 15 T20Is under Gautam Gambhir, heading into the 2025 Asia Cup.The eight-team continental tournament will be played in the UAE, starting September 9. India will be part of Group A, alongside Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE.The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Fours, with the top two from the Super Fours playing in the grand finale at Dubai on September 28.