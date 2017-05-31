ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Australia's Predicted playing XI

Can Australia win their third Champions Trophy title?

Can the Aussies go all the way and regain the title?

The Australian cricket team begin their quest for a third Champions Trophy title on Friday, when they face Trans-Tasman Rivals New Zealand in a cracker of a contest at Edgbaston. Ahead of that game, we look at the possible playing which could help them give the best chance of standing on the podium on the 18th of June at the Oval.

David Warner

The explosive opener had a sensational time with the bat in the IPL, finishing as the highest run-getter in the competition with 640 runs under his belt. Warner will be vital to his side’s cause at the top order, giving them brisk starts and negating whatever swing that could be on offer for the quicks in the opposition.

The left-hander had a sensational time with the bat in 2016 and will look to have a good time in the second half of 2017, with the willow in hand as Australia look to win their third Champions Trophy crown.

Chris Lynn

Joining Warner at the top will be Chris Lynn, another destructive option, who showed what he was capable of in the IPL. One of the noticeable aspects about the right-hander when he uses the long handle, especially against the slow bowlers, is the ease with which he tonks the ball over the top and into the fence.

It, however, remains to be seen if the Queenslander can play with the same flair if the ball ducks around in England or whether he will be caught napping on those pitches.

Steven Smith(Captain)

The key man in the batting unit, along with Warner. Smith will have a big responsibility on the shoulders to ensure that Australia makes tall scores while batting first or tracks them down while chasing.

Smith’s unorthodox technique and ability to play spin well make him a dangerous proposition for any team and he will hope to lead his side with the bat in hand during the 17-day event.

Moises Henriques

Henriques is one of those players, who usually goes unnoticed among the plethora of stars that Australia possesses. The 30-year-old may not have yet had a career to remember with the Australian side, but he surely can begin his road to achieving that in the upcoming quadrennial event in England.

The Australian would not just be a useful addition with the bat, but could also play a key role with the ball in hand in the middle-overs. How the tournament will fare for him will depend on how Australia use him in the competition.

Glenn Maxwell

While a large percentage of the talk will revolve around Warner and Smith, the role of Glenn Maxwell in the side will also assume equal importance, especially if Australia find themselves in a precarious position.

Often the right-hander has been touted as a hit-and-a-miss, but in 2017, he has shown a bit more maturity than in the past, scoring a Test hundred in tough conditions, something most never thought would happen.

Can he translate that into the limited-overs format and deliver is a question, whose answer we will know at the end of this event.

Travis Head

Usually a top-order batsman, the left-handed Travis Head will need to play a different role in the present setup, as that of a lower-order contributor with the bat. With a Strike-rate of 88 in ODIs, Head could be the guy who could give Australia with the late-order momentum that the team will need.

Marcus Stoinis

Until last year, Marcus Stoinis looked unlikely to make the Champions Trophy cut. However, courtesy a whirlwind innings against New Zealand earlier this year, the right-hander ensured he found a berth in the Champions Trophy squad and even could find himself in the playing XI for the game against New Zealand on Friday.

Matthew Wade

The wicket-keeper batsman has established himself as the Number 1 choice gloveman, thanks to some fine performances in the opportunities that he has got and will look to make full use of the prior experience that he has of playing in England and help Australia reclaim the crown.

Mitchell Starc

The X Factor in the Australian setup. Starc, if fit, can be a handful against any opposition on any wicket. The fitness, however, remains a concern. If he plays the duration of the tournament, few teams will find it hard to stop Australia. If there is a breakdown at any point, then Smith will have to find a way to make the attack look more menacing than what it looks in his presence.

Can he last the entire duration of the competition and help his side with the title? Only time will tell.0

Josh Hazlewood

Hazlewood would perhaps be the more important bowler for Australia if the pitch assists the quicks. There has been talk about perhaps flat belters being dished out for the competition, but the curators decide to go against that line of thinking and leave some juice on the pitch then the Australian could wreak havoc on the opposition.

Adam Zampa

The leg-spinner picked once again over Nathan Lyon, may not have much work to do, but could be assigned the role of keeping one end tight while the quicks pick up wickets at the other end.

Zampa did not have the best of times with the ball in the IPL, but with 50-over cricket, he would have the time to regain momentum even if fails to attain it at the start. Smith will hope he plays a big role for the side in the competition.