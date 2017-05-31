ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Current Indian squad better than the one in 2000, feels Anshuman Gaekwad

Gaekwad spoke exclusively tp Sportskeeda.

Gaekwad was the coach of the Indian team that reached the final in the 2000 Knockout Trophy

The year was 2000. The month October. Indian cricket was in a stage of recovery. Recovery not from a drubbing in an overseas tour, as was the case in those days, but from a stinging match-fixing scandal, which had rocked Indian cricket and seen some fancied names in the limelight for all the wrong reasons.

With such a scenario prevailing, a young team led by a new captain took their first steps towards resurrection, when they travelled to Kenya for the ICC Knockout Trophy.

Joining the side, in their attempt to get back on track was an old guard.

Anshuman Gaekwad had seen it all in Indian cricket. From the high of Anil Kumble picking up all 10 wickets against Pakistan to India crashing ou in the Super Sices stage of the 1999 World Cup, The former India batsman had seen it all.

"I had played in Nairobi. I knew the conditions that prevailed there. The most important factor was the altitude and the players had to get used to it.

"The question was about our planning and how we played to our potential, maximised it and delivered on the field," Gaekwad said in an interview with Sportskeeda.

The squad comprised of a lot of experienced players in Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly Robin Singh etc.

Joining them were two young turks- 18-year-old Yuvraj Singh, fresh from helping India win the Under-19 World Cup in Sri Lanka and 22-year-old Zaheer Khan, who had caught the attention of Javagal Srinath in one of the domestic tournaments.

"They were brilliant. We wanted to bring the best out of them. Yuvraj was a naturally gifted batsman.

"Zaheer, on the other hand, was bowling very quick, touching almost 150 kph and it was about giving these an opportunity to go and express themselves," he added.

In the 90's, India had sinusoidally rotated between Mohammad Azharuddin and Sachin Tendulkar as captains of the side.

For the first time in a decade, the responsibility was handed to a new man: Sourav Ganguly, who was entrusted with the job of bringing Indian cricket back on track.

"I think once he was given the responsibility of captaincy, I think he was a different person. He wanted to lead from the front and set an example for the others.

"I personally feel that was his entire approach to the game, once he was captain," he added.

While two different teams can be a futile exercise, the Indian team travelling to England in 2017 and the one that went to Kenya in 2000 do have a few similarities.

Gaekwad, however, felt that the current side was a more well-rounded side as compared to the one that went in 2000.

"I think the present side is better. We had a few big names then, but the present squad are almost of the same age. This team is very well balanced and if we get wickets which turn, then I think India have a very good chance," he said.

When the Indian squad was announced, many were of the opinion that the selectors had opted for a safe combination and might have had one or two left-field selections like a wrist spinner.

"I think the squad that has been selected is the best one that could be picked. The question is, how are you going to fit the wrist spinner in the side?

"Utilitywise, we need a lot more quicks than the spinners, even though when we won last time, it was R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who did the job for us. But England is such a place, where you can't predict the weather and the pitches. Having pacers in English conditions is always handy," he said.

Even as the team gears up for their Champions Trophy defense in England, talk about Anil Kumble not getting an extension post the event has been all over the Indian media in the past few days.

Expect India and England to reach the final: Gaekwad

Gaekwad felt that having a continuity in the regime is always good and felt that Kumble had done well in his time as India coach, thus far.

"We have just over a couple of years for the World Cup. Firstly, Maintaining continuity is always good, you know the boys, the boys know the coach and a new guy does not have to start from the scratch.

"Secondly, has Anil(Kumble) done well in the last 12 months? I think he has done well. So the question is: What is the reason to change?", he said.

Speaking about his choice of finalists for the final, Gaekwad felt that India and England look good to make it through to the final again, like in 2013.

"India look a balanced side. They have beaten everyone in the season gone by, albeit at home. But the kind of cricket that they have played and the consistency and all players have proven records in international cricket.

“Apart from India, England at home is always a tough contender. So I feel India vs England could play the final," he said.

Away from the Champions Trophy, in the Indian domestic scene earlier this year, Gujarat emerged as an unlikely winner of the Ranji Trophy and Gaekwad felt that their triumph would inspire several other teams in future.

“Absolutely. It has only proven that anything is possible in the game. Gujarat did not have any big names, except Parthiv Patel and Jasprit Bumrah. The boys who played in the Ranji final and have won, have gone through me. I was part of the regime for six years, from 1992-1996, then 1998-2000. So all these guys were part of the age-group cricket then and have come up the ranks now,” he signed off.