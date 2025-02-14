ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Warm-Up: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy Warm-Up, hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is scheduled to take place from February 14 to 17. This three-day tournament will feature five teams: host nation Pakistan (Shaheens), Afghanistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, and New Zealand. Four warm-up matches will be played across three stadiums, providing teams with one final opportunity to fine-tune their form before the high-stakes ICC Champions Trophy begins on February 19.

The Warm-Up tournament will kick off on February 14 at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, where Pakistan's Shaheens squad, captained by Shadab Khan, will take on Afghanistan.

The subsequent games will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi, followed by the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai, which will host the final encounter on February 17. These venues will provide a varied playing experience for the participating teams as they prepare for the main event. India, England, and Australia are not participating in this warm-up series.

Shadab Khan will lead Pakistan’s Shaheens against Afghanistan in Lahore, Muhammad Hurraira will captain the team in Karachi for the match against South Africa, and Mohammad Haris will take charge in Dubai when the Shaheens face Bangladesh.

The warm-up matches will be crucial for teams to sharpen their skills and strategies ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy. Pakistan will face New Zealand in the opening match of the tournament at the National Stadium in Karachi.

This warm-up series is expected to provide teams with invaluable match experience as they strive to perform at their best during the upcoming ICC tournament.

On that note, let's look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

ICC Champions Trophy Warm-Up 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, February 14

Match 1 - Pakistan Shaheens vs Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (2:30 pm IST)

Sunday, February 16

Match 2 - New Zealand vs Afghanistan, National Stadium, Karachi (2:30 pm IST)

Monday, February 17

Match 3 - Pakistan Shaheens vs South Africa, National Stadium, Karachi (2:30 pm IST)

Match 3 - Pakistan Shaheens vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket Academy, Dubai (2:30 pm IST)

ICC Champions Trophy Warm-Up 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches won't be live-streamed in India.

ICC Champions Trophy Warm-Up 2025: Full Squads

Afghanistan

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran

Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami

New Zealand

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Bangladesh

Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch

Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka

Pakistan Shaheens

vs Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (captain), Abdul Faseeh, Arafat Minhas, Hussain Talat, Jahandad Khan, Kashif Ali, Mohsin Riaz, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Muhammad Irfan Khan

vs South Africa: Mohammad Huraira (captain), Amad Butt, Faisal Akram, Hassan Nawaz, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Niaz Khan, Qasim Akram, Saad Khan

vs Bangladesh: Mohammad Haris (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza, Azan Awais, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mubasir Khan, Musa Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufiyan Moqim, Usama Mir

