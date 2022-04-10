ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, Scotland vs Oman: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Scotland will square off against Oman in the upcoming fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 (2019-23). The Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host this encounter.

Scotland faced Papua New Guinea in their last game and defeated them comprehensively. It was a solid performance from them as they registered their eighth win in a total of 13 games. The Scottish side currently have 18 points under their belt.

After electing to bat first, Scotland posted 284 on the board, thanks to a brilliant unbeaten ton from Richie Berrington. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters' performance to bundle out Papua New Guinea for122, to win the game by 162 runs.

Oman are the current table-toppers in the League. They have won 17 out of 28 games so far and have 36 points currently. Their last World Cup Super League fixture was against Namibia. They suffered a heavy loss and will be looking to get back to winning ways.

In that game, Oman had batted first and scored 265/5 in their 50 overs. The bowlers tried hard but failed to get enough wickets as the Namibian lower-order helped them chase down the total in the 48th over.

Scotland vs Oman Match Details:

Match: Scotland vs Oman, Match 2, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2019-23

Date and Time: April 10th 2022, Sunday, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Scotland vs Oman Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface as the game progresses, assisting spinners in the later stages of the match.

Scotland vs Oman Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. Temperature in Dubai is expected to hover between 24 to 37 degrees Celsius.

Scotland vs Oman Probable XIs

Scotland

A century from Richie Berrington (114* off 127 balls) helped them score 284 in their 50 overs against Papua New Guinea. He was well-supported by George Munsey (79* off 62 balls). Gavin Main starred with the ball as he picked up four wickets and helped his side defend the total successfully.

These players will be the most crucial in the match against Oman also. Calum MacLeod and Kyle Coetzer are also likely to play a big part.

Probable XI

Matthew Cross (wk), Kyle Coetzer (c), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Gavin Main, Hamza Tahir

Oman

In their last match, contributions from Jatinder Singh (74) and Shoaib Khan (86) helped them post 265 on the board against Namibia. Bilal Khan and Kaleemullah picked up two wickets apiece but the other bowlers failed to get any as they were unsuccessful in defending the total.

Still, their team has been quite good in the tournament so far and they are unlikely to make many changes.

Probable XI

Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Khawar Ali, Wasim Ali, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi (wk), Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Scotland vs Oman Match Prediction

Scotland were brilliant against Papua New Guinea as they completed a comprehensive victory to grab two points. Oman, on the other hand, have been very good in the World Cup Super League 2 (2019-23) and will be looking to retain their top spot by beating Scotland.

Scotland have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Scotland to win this encounter

Scotland vs Oman live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

