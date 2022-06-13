ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, Nepal vs Oman: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The next match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23 will see Nepal lock horns against Oman at the Moosa Stadium in Pearland on Tuesday.

Nepal have played 14 games so far. They have managed to win only six of those and have 13 points to their name. Their last game against the USA ended in a tie. It was a thriller of a game.

After electing to bat first, the Nepalese side posted 274 runs on the board. The USA had a perfect start to the chase as their top-order batters contributed but the Nepalese bowlers bowled brilliantly and pulled things back.

The game went down to the wire and the USA finished their innings on 274/6 as the tie ended in a draw. Nepal will look to bounce back in the competition.

Oman, on the other hand, have played 35 games. They have won 21 of those and have 44 points under their belt. Their previous fixture was against the USA and an all-round performance saw them win the game convincingly.

Batting first, Oman scored 280 in their 50 overs for the loss of four wickets. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters as they restricted the USA to 267 to win the game by 13 runs. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Nepal vs Oman Match Details:

Match: Nepal vs Oman, Match 5, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, 2019-23

Date and Time: June 14, 2022, Tuesday, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Moosa Stadium, Pearland

Nepal vs Oman Pitch Report

The pitch at the Moosa Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely at the start of their innings.

The spinners might come into play in the later stages of the game as the surface tends to get slower.

Nepal vs Oman Weather Forecast

The temperature in Pearland is expected to range between 26 and 34 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Nepal vs Oman Probable XIs

Nepal

Fifties from Aarif Sheikh (61), Dev Khanal (54) and Rohit Paudel (62) helped them post 274 on the board. Mohammad Aadil Alam picked up three wickets and the bowlers held their nerves to restrict the USA to 274 as the game ended in a tie.

Probable XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Dev Khanal, Rohit Paudel, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Sompal Kami, Sushan Bhari

Oman

On the back of a century from Kashyap Prajapati (103 off 115 balls), Oman scored 280 in their 20 overs. Skipper Zeeshan Maqsood starred with the ball as he picked up four wickets and Bilal Khan also chipped in with three wickets as they defended the total successfully against the USA.

Probable XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Ayaan Khan, Khawar Ali, Nestor Dhamba, Suraj Kumar (wk), Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Nepal vs Oman Match Prediction

Nepal’s last game against USA ended in a tie whereas Oman beat the USA convincingly in their previous game. Both sides look strong on paper and expect a cracking contest when they meet in Pearland on Tuesday.

However, Oman have a good balance to their side and we expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Oman to win this encounter.

Nepal vs Oman telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

