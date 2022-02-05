ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, Oman vs UAE: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Oman will take on UAE in yet another fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23. Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) will host this encounter.

Both teams faced each other on February 5 in a close-fought contest. It was a high-scoring affair and UAE managed to get across the line. UAE skipper Ahmed Raza won the toss and opted to bowl first. On the back of a brilliant century from Jatinder Singh, Oman posted 307 on the board. They lost nine wickets in the process.

It was a daunting task ahead of UAE but their batters were up to the task. Chirag Suri, opening the batting, displayed a batting masterclass as she smashed a century and support from Vriitya Aravind helped them get close to the target. A cameo from Basil Hameed helped the team chase down the total with six balls to spare.

It was a good overall performance from UAE to win the first match and they will be hoping to repeat their performance in the next game. It’s a quick turnaround for Oman and they have to be at their absolute best to come out on top on Sunday. Expect another cracking game between these two sides.

Oman vs UAE Match Details

Match: Oman vs UAE, 2nd ODI, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23

Date and Time: February 6 2022, Sunday, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

Oman vs UAE Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Fans have seen high-scoring games at this venue and can expect another one on Sunday.

Oman vs UAE Weather Forecast

The temperature on this matchday is expected to range between 16 and 26 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Oman vs UAE Probable XIs

Oman

Jatinder Singh led the charge with the bat, scoring 106 and was well-supported by Ayaan Khan (77), which helped them post 307 on the board against UAE. Bilal Khan and Kaleemullah picked up two and three wickets, respectively, but they failed to create further inroads as they were unsuccessful in defending the total.

Probable XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Ayaan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi (wk), Khawar Ali, Kaleemullah, Aamir Kaleem, Bilal Khan, Shoaib Khan

UAE

Kashif Daud and Zahoor Khan picked up two scalps apiece and the wickets were spread among the bowlers as they restricted Oman to 307. Contributions from Chirag Suri (115), Vriitya Aravind (89) and Basil Hameed (61) helped them chase down the total with four wickets in hand.

Probable XI

Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Muhammad Usman, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (c), Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

Oman vs UAE Match Prediction

UAE were brilliant in the first match. A good team effort saw them complete a dominant win over Oman. The hosts have to be on their toes in the second game to bounce back and register a win.

UAE have a good balance to their side and fans can expect them to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: UAE to win this encounter

Oman vs UAE live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Jatinder Singh to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far