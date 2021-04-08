ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (Updated) as on April 7

The Pakistan cricket team has moved up to second in the latest ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings. A 2-1 series win against South Africa on Wednesday helped Babar Azam's men inch closer to the number one-ranked English team.

Heading into the South African series, Pakistan were in ninth position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League table. A 3-0 win could have taken them to the top of the standings, but Babar Azam's team will still be satisfied with a 2-1 victory away from home.

Pakistan now has the same points as England and Australia. Their net run rate is marginally inferior to England's, but the Men in Green have played one series less than Eoin Morgan's men.

Here's the updated ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table after the South Africa vs. Pakistan ODI series.

South Africa lost one point because of slow over rate in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against Pakistan

Pakistan could have risen to the helm with a better win margin in the final ODI, but they will have a chance to become number one in their next series versus England.

Meanwhile, South Africa's net run rate is still better than most teams in the competition. Unfortunately, their slow over rate in the series against Pakistan has kept them down in 11th.

What's next for South Africa and Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League?

Both South Africa and Pakistan will play their next ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series in July later this year. South Africa will visit Ireland for a 3-match series, while Pakistan will battle the 2019 World Cup winners England in the United Kingdom.

Pakistan's South Africa tour will continue this week, with the two teams scheduled to play four T20Is. This series will help both nations prepare for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.