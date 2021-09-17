ICC Men's CWC League 2: Nepal vs USA - Preview, Predicted Playing XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Nepal are set to take on the United States in Match 34 of ICC CWC League 2 on Friday, September 17 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat.

The US outfit started off well against an out-of-form PNG side, beating them by seven wickets in their first match. Steven Taylor was the star with the bat in hand, smashing a 55-ball 82 and batting PNG out of the game.

In the second match PNG went down to the US by 134 runs on the back of a scintillating knock of 173 from 124 balls from Jaskaran Malhotra. He became the first USA batsman to score a century as well as smash six sixes in a single over.

In the previous encounter against Nepal, the U.S. put a modest 230 runs on the board. Monak Patel’s 114-ball 100 went in vain as Nepal chased down a tricky target with contributions of 84 and 62 from Kushal Bhurtel and Rohit Paudel respectively.

Taking on hosts Oman in the 33rd match, Oman won the toss and put the visitors in to bat first. The star-studded USA batting failed to come to the party as they managed only 178 runs before getting bowled out. The USA bowling unit bowled out of their skins, making hard work for the hosts of what was a below par total.

Oman chased down the target with just two balls to spare, losing six wickets in the process. Saurabh Netravalkar was the star with the ball as he claimed three wickets and maintained an economy of under 4 rpo.

Nepal have met a similar fate as they too were beaten by hosts Oman. In the previous meeting between the two sides, Nepal ended up on the winning side. They beat PNG on the back of some skilful bowling from Sandeep Lamichhane who single-handedly wrecked the PNG batting unit claiming 10 wickets in two matches. Rohit Paudel and Kushal Bhurtel have contributed heavily with the bat.

Hosts Oman completely steamrolled the Nepalese side as they made light work of the 197-run target given to them by the visitors, scoring these runs in just 31.1 overs. Nepal will be looking forward to bouncing back against the United States and regaining the winning momentum.

Match Details

Match: - United States vs Nepal, Match 34, ICC CWC League 2

Date: September 16, 2021,

Time: 4:00pm IST

Venue: - Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

Weather Report

The weather at Al Amerat Cricket Ground is expected to be intermittently cloudy. The temperature is expected to be between 27 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be approximately 65%. A gentle breeze is expected to blow across the ground.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground has historically been a good cricketing surface, offering equal assistance to the batsmen as well as the bowlers. A total of around 250-mark while batting first is a par total. Anything beyond the 270-run mark could end up being a tough ask. However, the captain who wins the toss would look to chase on this track.

Predicted Playing XI

Nepal

The Nepal outfit have comfortably out-played the PNG side in their last two encounters. However, they have lost their previous encounter to hosts Oman. They look like a settled side and are not expected to change the winning combination. Sandeep Lamichhane, Rohit Paudel and Kushal Bhurtel are the players to look out for.

Playing XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(wk), Gyanendra Malla(c), Aarif Sheikh, Sharad Vesawkar, Rohit Paudel, Kushal Malla, Pawan Saraf, Sompal Kami, Bikram Sob, Sandeep Lamichhane

United States

The United States have comprehensively beaten PNG in the recently-concluded series. They seem to have found a balance in the squad that has eluded them in previous matches. However, after beating PNG, they went down to Nepal and Oman in their next two matches. They are expected to field the same eleven. Steven Taylor, Nisarg Patel and Jaskaran Malhotra are the players to watch out for.

Playing XI:

Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani (c), Monak Patel (wk), Gajanand Singh, Jaskaran Malhotra, Karima Gore, Jessy Singh, Elmore Hutchinson, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nisarg Patel

Match Prediction

Both teams are quality sides and, despite the odd hiccups in the campaign, seem to be in good form. Nepal are favorites to finish on top in this contest. However, a strong bowling performance from a batting reliant US side could see Nepal gasping for breath in the encounter.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

