ICC Men's CWC League 2: Oman vs Scotland - Preview, Predicted Playing XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Oman and Scotland will lock horns in Match No. 45 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two on Tuesday, September 28, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2).

Oman, led by Zeeshan Maqsood, will go into the upcoming game on the back of a thumping 110-run win against Papua New Guinea on Sunday, September 26. After being put in to bat first, Oman racked up a respectable score of 250 on the board for the loss of seven wickets.

Suraj Kumar’s unbeaten 62 guided Oman to the score after quite a few of their batters couldn’t convert their starts. Thereafter, skipper Maqsood came to the party, picking up four wickets and helping Oman bowl PNG out for 140. Ayaz Khan also accounted for three wickets.

Scotland, on the other hand, won their previous game on Saturday against PNG by six wickets with seven overs left. After electing to field first, Scotland bowled PNG out for 197 in 47.4 overs. Gavin Main and Hamza Tahir picked up three wickets each.

Alasdair Evans and Safyaan Sharif also got two wickets each. In the run-chase, opener Matthew Cross’ 75-ball 70 helped Scotland chase the target down with relative ease. Calum MacLeod also played a handy knock of 45 to see his team over the finish line.

Match Details

Match: Oman vs Scotland, Match 45, ICC CWC League 2

Date: 28th September 2021

Time: 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat

Weather Report

Conditions will be sunny with no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 34-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the high-40s.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been a sporting one for playing cricket. Batters have made merry, but bowlers haven’t returned empty-handed either. Batting second should be the way forward.

Probable Playing XIs

Scotland

Matthew Cross looked in excellent touch for Scotland last time around. The onus will also be on the likes of Kyle Coetzer and Richie Berrington to keep the scoreboard ticking. The Scotland bowlers were fairly impressive as well, but Mark Watt will be looking to get amongst the wickets.

Playing XI

Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (w), Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir, Gavin Main, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif

Oman

Zeeshan Maqsood has been the fulcrum of the Oman unit for quite some time. Khawar Ali is also someone who can make a significant impact, both with the bat and the ball. Ayan Khan was impressive last time around. Bilal Khan has also been a genuine wicket-taker for Oman over the years.

Playing XI

Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Suraj Kumar, Naseem Khushi (w), Sandeep Goud, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Ayan Khan

Match Prediction

Scotland are a strong unit and have the experience of playing at a number of world events over the years. Oman are in decent form, but Scotland are the firm favorites to win the next game.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee