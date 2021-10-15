ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021: Full schedule, match timings, squads & live streaming details

The ICC has scheduled a qualifiers tournament to be held between October and November 2021 as part of the qualification process for the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Rwanda Cricket Association will host the Africa qualifiers.

The African qualifiers will have two groups, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the regional final. Eswatini, Ghana, Lesotho, Malawi, Rwanda, Seychelles and Uganda are drawn in Group A, while Botswana, Cameroon, Mozambique, Sierra Leone and Tanzania will compete in Group B.

With Kenya and Nigeria being the two highest-ranked teams, both sides have progressed directly to the regional final.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

October 16, Saturday

Ghana vs Rwanda, 1:00 PM

Lesotho vs Eswatini, 1:00 PM

Ghana vs Seychelles, 5:20 PM

Malawi vs Uganda, 5:20 PM

October 17, Sunday

Eswatini vs Malawi, 1:00 PM

Lesotho vs Seychelles, 1:00 PM

Ghana vs Lesotho, 5:20 PM

Rwanda vs Uganda, 5:20 PM

October 19, Monday

Ghana vs Malawi, 1:00 PM

Lesotho vs Uganda, 1:00 PM

Eswatini vs Uganda, 5:20 PM

Rwanda vs Seychelles, 5:20 PM

October 20, Tuesday

Malawi vs Seychelles, 1:00 PM

Eswatini vs Ghana, 1:00 PM

Rwanda vs Lesotho, 5:20 PM

Eswatini vs Seychelles, 5:20 PM

October 21, Wednesday

Ghana vs Uganda, 1:00 PM

October 22, Thursday

Rwanda vs Eswatini, 1:00 PM

Lesotho vs Malawi, 1:00 PM

Rwanda vs Malawi, 5:20 PM

Seychelles vs Uganda, 5:20 PM

November 2, Tuesday

Botswana vs Sierra Leone, 1:00 PM

Mozambique vs Tanzania, 5:20 PM

November 3, Wednesday

Cameroon vs Mozambique, 1:00 PM

Sierra Leone vs Tanzania, 5:20 PM

November 5, Friday

Botswana vs Cameroon, 1:00 PM

Mozambique vs Sierra, 5:20 PM

November 6, Saturday

Leone Botswana vs Mozambique, 1:00 PM

Cameroon vs Tanzania, 5:20 PM

November 7, Sunday

Cameroon vs Sierra, 1:00 PM

Leone Botswana vs Tanzania, 5:20 PM

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021: Live Streaming Details

All matches of the competition will be streamed on the Fancode app & website.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021: Squads

Eswatini

Muhammad Amin, John Chester, Christiaan Forbes, Juber Ghadiyali, Naeem Gull, Junain Hansrod, Mancoba Jele, Siphesihle Kubheka, Melusi Magagula, Shehzad Patel, Umair Qasim, Haris Rashid, Joseph Wright, Lindinkosi Zulu

Ghana

Obed Harvey (c), Samson Awiah (vc), Moses Anafie, Daniel Anefie, Kelvin Awala, Richmond Baaleri, Kofi Bagabena, Godfred Bakiweyem, Rexford Bakum, Amoluk Singh, Devender Singh, Aziz Sualley, Joseph Theodore (wk), James Vifah

Lesotho

Ts'episo Chaoana, Omar Hussain, Yahya Jakda, Maaz Khan, Mohleki Leoela, Mthimkhulu Leporoporo, Ts'eliso Letsitsa, Molai Matsau, Lefulere Monanthane, Ayaj Patel, Sameer Patel, Sarfaraj Patel, Thamae Thamae, Chachole Tlali

Malawi

Moazzam Baig (c), Donnex Kansonkho (vc), Mohamed Abdulla, Chisomo Chete (wk), Mike Choamba, Waliyu Jackson, Alick Kansonkho, Gift Kansonkho, Michael Mwamadi, Leneck Nakomo, Gershom Ntambalika, Blessings Pondani, Chikondi Rice, Sami Sohail

Rwanda

Clinton Rubagumya (c), Kevin Irakoze (vc), Martin Akayezu, Zappy Bimenyimana, Eric Dusingizimana, Yvan Mitari, Didier Ndikubwimana (wk), Eric Niyomugabo, Subhasis Samal, Emmanuel Sebareme, Orchide Tuyisenge, Bosco Tuyizere, David Uwimana (wk), Pankaj Vekaria

Seychelles

Pednekar Abhijit, Subramanian Annand, Paul Byron, Radhakrishnan Deepak, Kerai Govind, Hirani Harji, Mazharul Islam, Deso Kalvin, Naidoo Krishna, Stephen Madusanka, Shanmugasundram Mohan, Rao Nil Thiyagarajan Rajiv, Shiyani Ramji, Sohail Rocket, Samarathunga Rukmal, Sivakumar Udhayan

Uganda

Deusdedit Muhumuza (c), Fred Achelam (wk), Richard Agamiire, Frank Akankwasa, Bilal Hassan, Saud Islam, Gerald Mubiru, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Nsubuga, Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali, Shah, Henry Ssenyondo, Simon Ssesazi, Kenneth Waiswa

Sierra Leone

Lansana Lamin (c), Abu Kamara (vc), John Bangura, Samuel Conteh, Edmond Ernest, Abass Gbla, Mohamed Khan, Mohammed Zahid Khan, Aravind Kerai, Miniru Kpaka, Ibrahim Mansaray George Sesay, Sulaiman Tarawally, Solomon Williams

Botswana

TBA

Cameroon

TBA

Mozambique

TBA

Tanzania

TBA

