ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021 Match 5, Lesotho vs Seychelles: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Lesotho and Seychelles will square off in the fifth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers on Sunday. The Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda, will host this game.

Both sides are coming off a loss in their last game, so they will look to get their first win of the competition. Lesotho suffered a heavy loss against Eswatini. Batting first, Eswatini scored 194 runs on the board, before knocking out Lesotho for 140 runs in the 18th over. It was a poor performance from the Lesotho bowlers, so they need to go back to the drawing board ahead of their game against the Seychelles.

The Seychelles, meanwhile, lost against Ghana in their opening game of the competition. After electing to bat first, the Seychelles were bundled out for 95 runs. It was a mediocre performance from their batters, as they did not stand a chance against a formidable Ghana side.

The Seychelles bowlers, too, struggled to pick up wickets, as Ghana chased down the total in the 11th over and with nine wickets in hand. The Seychelles were outplayed in their opening game, so they need to bounce back in their next outing.

Lesotho vs Seychelles Match Details

Match: Lesotho vs Seychelles, Match 5, ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2021.

Date and Time: October 17th 2021, Sunday; 12:45 PM IST.

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali, Rwanda.

Lesotho vs Seychelles Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium is good for batting. It is expected to stay true throughout the course of the match, and the batters shoulf enjoy batting on this surface.

Lesotho vs Seychelles Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kigali on Sunday is expected to hover between 17 and 28 degrees Celsius. The weather could remain cloudy throughout the day, with rain expected in the afternoon. We might witness rain interruptions during the match.

Lesotho vs Seychelles Probable XIs

Lesotho

Lesotho bowlers struggled to pick up wickets in their last game. as Eswatini posted a mammoth total on the board. Chachole Tlali tried his best with the bat, but lacked support from the other end. All their players will need to be at their best to challenge the Seychelles in their next outing.

Probable XI: Ayaz Patel, Chachole Tlali (wk), Maaz Khan, Yahya Jakda, Samir Patel (c), Sarfaraj Patel, Omar Hussain, Molai Matsau, Mthimkhulu Leporoporo, Lefulere Monanthane, Ts’episo Chaoana.

Seychelles

It was a poor outing from their batters in their opening game, as only four of them managed to get to double digits. They were bowled out for a sub-100 score, so they need to put in a much-improved performance in their game against Lesotho.

Probable XI: Rajiv Thiyag, Krishna Naidoo, Thimeera Madushanka, Shanmugasundram Mohan (wk), Kelvin Deso, Mazharul Islam, Sivakumar Udayan, Vadodariya Mukesh, Rao Nill, Sohail Rocket, Kaushalkumar J Patel (c).

Lesotho vs Seychelles Match Prediction

Both Lesotho and Seychelles have lost their opening games. Both sides’ batters struggled to put in solid performances, which contributed to heavy losses. The teams will now look to come out all guns blazing on Sunday.

Lesotho look stronger compared to Seychelles, so we can expect them to get their first win of the competition on Sunday.

Lesotho vs Seychelles live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

