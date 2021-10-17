ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021 Match 6, Eswatini vs Malawi: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

In the sixth match of the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers, Eswatini will lock horns against Malawi at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali, Rwanda.

Eswatini won their opening game against Lesotho. It was a high-scoring game that saw a comprehensive performance from Eswatini, who registered their first win of the competition.

Thanks to a brilliant 80 runs from Muhammad Amin, Eswatini posted a mammoth 194 runs on the board. The Lesotho batters didn’t stand a chance, as they were knocked over for 140 runs. The Eswatini bowlers were fabulous, as they won the game convincingly, and will look to repeat the same performance on Sunday.

Malawi, meanwhile, suffered a heavy loss in their opening game against Uganda. After electing to bat first, their openers gave them a solid start, but the other batters failed to adapt to the conditions as the team put up only 98 on the board.

It was a cakewalk for Uganda as they chased down the total without losing a wicket and with nine overs to spare. So Malawi will need to be at their best while facing Eswatini on Sunday.

Eswatini vs Malawi Match Details

Match: Eswatini vs Malawi, Match 6, ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2021.

Date and Time: October 17th 2021, Sunday, 12:45 PM IST.

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center, Kigali, Rwanda.

Eswatini vs Malawi Pitch Report

The pitch at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center is a belter. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, and the batters can play their strokes freely. The surface should stay true throughout the course of the match, and the batters could hit through the line.

Eswatini vs Malawi Weather Forecast

The cloud cover should stay throughout the day, with the temperature expected to hover between 17 to 28 degrees Celsius. One would hope the rain stays away so that we get a full game on Sunday.

Eswatini vs Malawi Probable XIs

Eswatini

Muhammad Amin was outstanding with the bat, as he scored 80 at the top of the order. Shehzad Patel too played a nice cameo in the end to power his side to a mammoth total. Muhammad Qasim and Melusi Magagula picked up three wickets apiece, and will look to continue their good form.

Probable XI: Christiaan Forbes, Muhammad Amin, Naseem Gull (c), Juber Ghadiyali, Joseph Wright, Shehzad Patel (wk), Junain Hansrod, Muhammad Qasim, John Chester, Melusi Magagula, Siphesihle Kubheka.

Malawi

After a solid start from their openers, Gift Kansonkho and Donnex Kansonkho, their other batters struggled, as they could only add 27 more runs to their total. Their bowlers tried their best ,but couldn’t pick a single wicket while defending 99. They'll need to be on their toes against Eswatini to turn their fortunes around in the tournament.

Probable XI: Gift Kansonkho, Donnex Kansonkho, Sami Sohail, Moazzam Baig (c), Mohamed Abdulla, Gershom Ntambalika, Alick Kansonkho, Michael Mwamadi, Chisomo Chete (wk), Leneck Nakomo, Mike Choamba.

Eswatini vs Malawi Match Prediction

It was a solid performance from Eswatini in their opening game, whereas Malawi suffered a heavy loss in their opener. All players stepped up for Eswatini against Lesotho, whereas Malawi’s batters failed to contribute, resulting in a heavy loss.

Eswatini look like a well-balanced unit, so one can expect them to continue their winning run on Sunday.

Eswatini vs Malawi live-telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

