ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021 Match 8, Rwanda vs Uganda: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Rwanda will be up against Uganda in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier. The match will be played at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali, Rwanda.

Rwanda suffered a shock defeat to Ghana in their first match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier. Batting first, they posted a decent score of 153/9 on the board. But they suffered a batting collapse in the last four overs, which could be a cause for worry. Ghana got home off the final delivery with five wickets to spare.

Uganda will come into this contest off a dominant win against Malawi in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier opener. Bowling first, they restricted Malawai to just 98/7. Their opening batters needed no second invitation as they went all guns blazing after the small target. Uganda took just 11 overs to get the job done, with all wickets intact.

Both teams have had contrasting results coming into this match. Rwanda will want their first win. Uganda will be riding high on confidence and will be looking to get another win under their belt.

Rwanda vs Uganda Match Details

Match: Rwanda vs Uganda, Match 8, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier

Date and Time: October 17th 2021, Sunday, 5:15 PM IST

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center, Kigali, Rwanda.

Rwanda vs Uganda Pitch Report

There have been both high and low scoring games on the same day at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier. Runs are on offer but it will be an even contest.

Rwanda vs Uganda Weather Forecast

Cloud cover will be present throughout the course of the match. There is forecast of some rain and there could be interruptions. The weather will vary from 22 to 25 degrees Celsius.

Rwanda vs Uganda Probable 11s

Rwanda:

Orchide Tuyisenge (33) and Eric Niyomugabo (48) were the only significant scorers with the bat last time out. The rest of the batting will need to step up. Zappy Bimenyimana picked up a couple of wickets. The bowlers will need the support of the batters in this game.

Probable 11: Eric Dusingizimana, Orchide Tuyisenge, Eric Niyomugabo, Clinton Rubagumya (c), David Uwimana (wk), Emmanuel Sebareme, Kevin Irakoze, Subhasis Samal, Zappy Bimenyimana, Pankaj Vekaria, Martin Akayezu.

Uganda:

Uganda started off with an impressive 10-wicket win. Bilal Hassan, Frank Akankwasa and Riazat Ali Shah picked up two wickets each. Simon Sesazi slammed an unbeaten 39-ball 62. He was ably supported by Saud Islam, who remained unbeaten on 31.

Probable 11: Simon Sesazi, Saud Islam, Ronak Patel, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Frank Nsubuga, Frank Akankwasa, Deusdedit Muhumuza (c), Bilal Hassan, Henry Ssenyondo, Fred Achelam (wk).

Rwanda vs Uganda Match Prediction

Rwanda lost a close match first up. Despite a decent effort with the bat and ball, they could not get over the line. Uganda, on the other hand, registered a comprehensive win and will look to continue in the same vein. This should be an interesting clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier.

Rwanda vs Uganda live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

