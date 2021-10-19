ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, Match 9: Ghana vs Malawi probable 11s, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In the ninth game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, Ghana will lock horns with Malawi on Tuesday.

Ghana have looked like the team to beat in the competition. Winning all their three games thus far, they have put out a statement to the rest of the teams in the Group.

Malawi, meanwhile, lost their first game of the tournament, but came back to win their last match against Swaziland quite clinically. However, against Ghana, they will have their work cut out to put up a match-winning performance.

Ghana vs Malawi Match Details

Match: Ghana vs Malawi, Match 9.

Date and Time: October 19th, 2021, Tuesday at 12:45 PM IST.

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali, Rwanda.

Ghana vs Malawi Pitch Report

The batters have enjoyed this track, with the ball coming on nicely to the bat, enabling them to hit through the line. So another high-scoring game could ensue. The bowlers will have to be smart to keep the batters in check.

Ghana vs Malawi Weather Report

The temperature in Kigali is expected to hover between 17 to 27 degrees Celsius. While there will be heavy rain and thunderstorms later in the evening, a full game is expected.

Ghana vs Malawi Probable XIs

Ghana

Ghana’s top order has been in blistering form, and if one of the batters gets going, it’s going to be a long day for Malawi. Amoluk Singh, James Vifah and Rexfor Bakum, who scored a blistering half-century in the last game, are ones to look out for. With the ball, Rexford Bakum's all-round skills helped them secure a win, as he scalped five wickets in the last game.

Probable XI: Obed Harvey (c), Samson Awiah, Devender Singh, Kofi Bangabena, Moses Anafie, James Vifah, Richmond Baaleri, Rexford Bakum, Amoluk Singh, Daniel Anefie, Joseph Theodore (wk).

Malawi

Malawi are riding high on confidence after their victory against Swaziland. Moazzam Baig’s five-wicket haul helped them secure the win. Gift Kansonkho and Sami Sohail at the top order are some players to watch out for.

Probable XI: Leneck Nakomo, Donnex Kansonkho, Gift Kansonkho, Chisomo Chete (wk), Michael Mwamadi, Sami Sohail, Alick Kansonkho, Moazzam Baig (c), Gershom Ntambalika, Blessings Pondani, Mohamed Abdulla.

Ghana vs Malawi Match Prediction

Ghana are clearly the favourites in this contest, so Malawi will have to play out of their skin to beat the powerful Ghana team.

Ghana vs Malawi Live Telecast Details and Channel List

Also Read

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Bhargav