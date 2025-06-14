ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Regional Final 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Regional Final 2025 will be hosted by Canada between June 15 and 21. The winner of the tournament will qualify for the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, joining the USA and the West Indies from the Americas region.

As many as four teams will take part in the week-long event, including Bahamas, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, and hosts Canada. All 12 matches of the competition will be played at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground in King City.

All four teams will face each other twice in a double round-robin format, and the team securing the highest number of wins or most points at the end will be declared the winner. The quadrangular T20I competition will launch with a cracking double-header on Sunday, June 15.

As per the latest ICC rankings, hosts Canada are ranked the highest among the four teams, at No. 19. They are followed by Bermuda at No. 28, Cayman Islands at No. 41, and Bahamas at No. 51.

Let’s look at the entire schedule, squads, match timings, and other live streaming and live telecast details of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Regional Final 2025:

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Regional Final 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Sunday, June 15

Match 1: Canada vs Bermuda, 7:30 PM

Match 2: Bahamas vs Cayman Islands, 11:30 PM

Monday, June 16

Match 3: Canada vs Cayman Islands, 7:30 PM

Match 4: Bahamas vs Bahamas, 11:30 PM

Wednesday, June 18

Match 5: Bermuda vs Cayman Islands, 7:30 PM

Match 6: Canada vs Bahamas, 11:30 PM

Thursday, June 19

Match 7: Bahamas vs Bermuda, 7:30 PM

Match 8: Canada vs Cayman Islands, 11:30 PM

Friday, June 20

Match 9: Canada vs Bahamas, 7:30 PM

Match 10: Bermuda vs Cayman Islands, 11:30 PM

Saturday, June 21

Match 11: Bahamas vs Cayman Islands, 7:30 PM

Match 12: Canada vs Bermuda, 11:30 PM

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Regional Final 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The entire ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Regional Final 2025 will be available for live streaming in India on the FanCode app and website.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Regional Final 2025: Full squads

Canada

Nicholas Kirton (c), Kaleem Sana (vc), Aaron Johnson, Ali Abassi, Ansh Patel, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Jaskarandeep Buttar, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Mihir Patel, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Zafar, Shivam Sharma and Yuvraj Sharma

Cayman Islands

Akshay Naidoo, Brian Corbin, Davion Codner, Omar Willis, Paul Manning, Rickel Walker, Sacha De Alwis, Samuel Foster, Kevon Bazil, Ronald Ebanks, Jermaine Baker, Paul Chin, Ramon Sealy, Adrian Wright, Alessandro Morris, Conroy Wright, Romeo Dunka and Troy Taylor

Bermuda

Terryn Fray (c and wk), Alex Dore, Onias Bascome, Tre Manders, Delray Rawlins, Dominic Sabir, Kevon Fubler, Jarryd Richardson, Marcus Scotland, Sinclair Smith, Chare Smith, Derrick Brangman, Jermal Proctor, Jonte Smith, and Zeko Burgess

Bahamas

Marc Taylor (c), Dwight Wheatley, Eugene Duff, Everette Haven, Keith Burrows, Renford Davson, Sandeep Goud, Antonio Harris, Festus Benn, Gregory Taylor, Kervon Hinds, Julio Jemison, Akash Gulati, Dwight Weakley, Javelle Gallimore, Jonathan Barry and Shawn Fowler

