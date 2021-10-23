ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier Match 2, Maldives vs Saudi Arabia: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifiers get underway on October 23. The Group A fixtures will be played in Doha, Qatar. The second game of the competition sees Maldives square off against Saudi Arabia at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Maldives made their T20I debut against Kuwait on January 20, 2019. They lost by eight wickets in their first game. Maldives don't have the best of records in the shortest format. They have played 14 games so far and managed to win only two games and lost 11. They will be looking to change their fortunes in the upcoming Qualifiers. Mohamed Mahfooz has been handed the responsibility of leading this side. Azyan Farhath has been named his deputy.

Saudi Arabia were granted full T20I status by the ICC in April 2018. Since then, they have played eight T20Is, winning four and losing as many games. They played their first T20I on January 20, 2019, against Bahrain, and lost by 41 runs. They have looked good in phases and will look to fire in unison in the upcoming Qualifiers. Abdul Waheed will lead the side with Imran Arif named as his deputy. They will look to kick off the tournament with a win on Saturday.

Maldives vs Saudi Arabia Match Details

Match: Maldives vs Saudi Arabia, Match 2, ICC T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier, 2021

Date and Time: October 23rd, 2021, Saturday, 03:40 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Maldives vs Saudi Arabia Pitch Report

The pitch at West End Park International Cricket Stadium is good for batting. Batters can hit through the line while batting on this surface. Expect the deck to stay true throughout the match.

Maldives vs Saudi Arabia Weather Forecast

The weather in Doha on Saturday will be warm and sunny. Temperatures are expected to range between 24 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Maldives vs Saudi Arabia Probable XIs

Maldives: Mohamed Mahfooz (c), Azyan Farhath, Umar Adam, Mohamed Azzam (wk), Ahmed Hassan, Ibrahim Hassan, Ali Ivan, Ameel Mauroof, Hassan Rasheed, Ibrahim Rizan, Leem Shafeeg

Saudi Arabia: Abdul Waheed (c), Imran Arif, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Basit Ali, Sarfraz Butt (wk), Sajid Cheema, Abdul Ghaffar, Faisal Khan, Muhammad Nadeem, Amir Shahzad, Abdul Wahid

Maldives vs Saudi Arabia Match Prediction

Both the Maldives and Saudi Arabia will be eager to kick off the tournament with a win on Saturday. Neither side have had game time in recent times and will bank on experience to get things underway on opening day.

Saudi Arabia look strong on paper and expect them to come out on top against Maldives on Saturday.

Maldives vs Saudi Arabia live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

