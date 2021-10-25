ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier Match 5, Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The fifth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifiers will see Kuwait lock horns against Saudi Arabia at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Monday. Both sides won their respective opening games, so their upcoming clash promises to be a cracking contest.

Kuwait defeated Bahrain in their opener. Producing a solid performance, they completed a dominant win over Bahrain, and will look to continue that form. After electing to bowl first, Kuwait's bowlers did a fabulous job to restrict Bahrain to 124-8 in their allotted twenty overs. The chase turned out to be a cakewalk for them, as they romped home in the 12th over with six wickets in hand.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia defeated Maldives comprehensively to get their first win of the competition. Everyone stepped up and fired in unison to hand the Maldives their first defeat of the tournament. Saudia Arabia are high on confidence coming into this game.

The Saudi Arab bowlers were brilliant against Maldives, not allowing the opposition batters to get going. They picked up nine wickets to restrict the Maldives to a total below 100. Their batters then came to the party, helping the team win the game by seven wickets and 29 balls to spare.

Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia Match Details

Match: Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia, Match 5, ICC T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier, 2021.

Date and Time: October 25th 2021, Monday; 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar.

Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia Pitch Report

The pitch at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium is good for batting. However, spinners from both sides could play a key role, as the surface will assist the slow bowlers. The batters will need to be patient while playing their strokes.

Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia Weather Forecast

Clear skies should greet both sides on Monday. The temperature on Sunday is expected to range between 26 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia Probable XIs

Kuwait

Captain Mohammad Aslam starred with the ball, picking up three wickets. Sayed Monib, too, chipped in with two scalps. Ravija Sandaruwan was good at the top of the order. Don’t expect Kuwait to tinker with their winning combination.

Probable XI

Ravija Sandaruwan, Usman Patel (wk), Adnan Idrees, Meet Bhavsar, Bilal Tahir, Edson Silva, Mohammad Aslam (c), Naveed Fakhr, Nawaf Ahmed, Shiraz Khan, Sayed Monib.

Saudi Arabia

The wickets were distributed equally among the bowlers, with each one picking up a wicket apiece. Faisal Khan (41) and captain Abdul Ghaffar (33*) looked very good, and will look forward to continue that form. Expect Saudi Arabia to field the same XI on Monday that played their season opener a few days ago.

Probable XI

Sajid Cheema, Faisal Khan, Abdul Ghaffar (c), Imran Arif, Abdul Wahid, Sarfraz Butt (wk), Imran Yousaf, Amir Shahzad, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Zain-ul-Abidin, Mohammed Shaikh.

Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off wins in their opening games, and will be high on confidence. Bowlers from both sides did a fabulous job of restricting the opposition to low totals. They will look to continue the same on Monday. Kuwait look a well-settled unit, so it won’t be a surprise if they hand Saudi Arabia their first defeat of the tournament.

Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia live-telecast details and channel list

Also Read

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Bhargav