ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier Match 6, Bahrain vs Maldives: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Bahrain lock horns with the Maldives in the sixth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifiers on Wednesday. The West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar will host this exciting clash.

After getting off to a winning start, Bahrain lost their following game against Kuwait. After being asked to bat first, the Bahrain batters failed miserably as they could only put up 124 on the board, for the loss of eight wickets. It was a cakewalk for Kuwait as they chased down the total in the 12th over, winning the game by six wickets. Bahrain needs to be at its best in its next clash against the Maldives.

The Maldives, meanwhile, have lost both their games so far and need something dramatic to register their first win of the competition.

In their game against Maldives, Qatar posted 154 on the board, after being asked to bat first. It was a poor show from the Maldives batters as they were bundled out for 56 in response. Only a single batter managed to get into double figures for them and they need to play out of their skin in their next fixture against Bahrain.

Bahrain vs Maldives Match Details

Match: Bahrain vs Maldives, Match 6, ICC T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier, 2021

Date and Time: October 27th 2021, Wednesday, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Bahrain vs Maldives Pitch Report

The pitch at West End Park International Cricket Stadium is good for batting. The spinners too will play a part as the ball will tend to hold a bit on the surface. It is expected to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Bahrain vs Maldives Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Saturday. The temperature on Saturday is expected to range between 26 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Bahrain vs Maldives Probable XIs

Bahrain

There weren’t any healthy contributions from their batters in their last game against Kuwait. The bowlers too failed to pick up wickets as they couldn’t defend 125. They will be looking to get back to winning ways with a win against the Maldives on Wednesday.

Probable XI

Iqbal Hussain (c), Mohammed Rizian (wk), Andri Berenger, Zaheer Ibrahim, Kamran Khan, Imal Liyanage, Gayan Munaweera, Mohammed Nadeem, Musawar Shah, Dharmang Patel, Muhammad Tanveer

Maldives

The batters failed miserably in their last game. They need to be at their absolute best to challenge Bahrain on Wednesday. Umar Adam picked up three wickets and will look to repeat the performance in the next outing.

Probable XI

Azyan Farhath, Ahmed Hassan, Umar Adam, Mohamed Rishwan, Ibrahim Nashath, Hassan Rasheed, Mohamed Azzam (wk), Ibrahim Hassan, Mohamed Mahfooz (c), Ibrahim Rizan, Ameel Mauroof

Bahrain vs Maldives Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a loss in their last games. The batters from both sides weren’t at their best in their previous fixtures and will look to turn things around in the upcoming game.

Bahrain look strong on paper as compared to the Maldives and it won’t be a surprise if they come out on top on Wednesday.

Bahrain vs Maldives live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

