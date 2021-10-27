ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier Match 8, Maldives vs Kuwait: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Match 8 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifiers sees Maldives square off against Kuwait at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Kuwait, led by Mohammad Aslam, started their campaign with a thumping six-wicket win over Bahrain on October 24. However, they slumped to a four-wicket defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia on Monday. After being put in to bat first, Kuwait scored 146 for eight.

Skipper Aslam scored a 41-ball 55, guiding his team to a respectable score. The captain also accounted for three scalps, but his efforts went in vain as Saudi Arabia chased the target down with six balls left. Kuwait are currently placed third in the points table.

The Maldives, led by Mohamed Mahfooz, are languishing at the bottom of the points table with losses in all three of their matches. Their net run rate of -4.220 is also the worst among the participating teams. In their previous game, Bahrain defeated them by seven wickets.

Maldives vs Kuwait Match Details

Match: Maldives vs Kuwait, Match 8, ICC T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier, 2021

Date and Time: October 28th, 2021, Thursday, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Maldives vs Kuwait Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been fairly good for batting. The bowlers, however, are expected to get some sort of help if not a whole lot. Chasing should remain the way forward for teams.

Maldives vs Kuwait Weather Forecast

Conditions will be sunny and there is no chance of rain. Temperatures will be around the 33-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the 30s.

Maldives vs Kuwait Probable XIs

Maldives

The Maldives have been shambolic with the bat thus far. Umar Adam’s 31 remains their highest score in the tournament. Adam has also picked up five wickets at an economy of 7.33. Mohammad Mahfooz has scalped three wickets as well.

Probable XI

Azyan Farhath, Ahmed Hassan, Umar Adam, Mohamed Rishwan, Ibrahim Nashath, Hassan Rasheed, Mohamed Azzam (wk), Ibrahim Hassan, Mohamed Mahfooz (c), Ibrahim Rizan, Ameel Mauroof

Kuwait

Skipper Mohammad Aslam has been the standout performer for Kuwait in the tournament. He has scored 55 runs at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 134.14. Aslam has also picked up six wickets. But he needs support from others.

Probable XI

Ravija Sandaruwan, Usman Patel (wk), Adnan Idrees, Meet Bhavsar, Bilal Tahir, Edson Silva, Mohammad Aslam (c), Naveed Fakhr, Nawaf Ahmed, Shiraz Khan, Sayed Monib.

Maldives vs Kuwait Match Prediction

Kuwait are clearly the stronger of the two teams going into their next encounter. The Maldives will need a herculean effort to register their first win.

Maldives vs Kuwait live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee