ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021: Match 1, Germany vs Jersey - Probable 11s, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Germany and Jersey are set to lock horns in Match No.1 of the Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers on Friday, October 15 at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria.

Germany, captained by Venkatraman Ganesan, last played a three-match T20I series against Spain which they lost 1-2. They started the series with a seven-run win, but lost the second and third games by five wickets and one wicket respectively.

Dylan Blignaut was the leading run-scorer of the series with 82 runs at a strike rate of 117.14. Talha Khan was the only batter from Germany who managed to hit a half-century. Vishnu Bharathi was their leading wicket-taker. He claimed six wickets at an economy of 5.75.

Jersey, led by Charles Perchard, on the other hand, last played in the Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in the UAE back in October 2019. In that tournament, they were placed in Group B and finished sixth in the points table with three wins and as many defeats.

Jonty Jenner was their leading run-scorer, scoring 170 runs with two half-centuries. Benjamin Ward also scored 100 runs at an average of 20. Skipper Perchard and Dominic Blampied were the standout bowlers for Jersey as they picked up seven wickets apiece.

Match Details

Match: Germany vs Jersey, Match 1, Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier.

Date: 15th October (Friday).

Time: 01:45 PM IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be a good one for bowling as the average score at the venue is only 131. Batters may not be able to play their shots on the up. Chasing should be the preferred option.

Weather Report

Intermittent clouds will be there throughout the duration of the game with chances of rain. Temperatures will hover around the 17-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the 60s.

Playing XIs

Germany

Germany have a strong team and are in decent form. Dylan Blignaut and Talha Khan have been prolific run-scorers for them of late. Vishnu Bharathi needs to step up with the ball in hand.

Predicted Playing XI

Vijayshankar Chkkannaiah Talha Khan, Amith Sarma, Harmanjot Singh, Dylan Blignaut, Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Sahir Naqash, Abdul Shakoor-Rahemzei, Harish Srinivasan (wk), Vishnu Bharathi, Ghulam Ahmadi

Jersey

Jonty Jenner, Benjamin Ward and Charles Perchard remain key members of the Jersey team in the tournament. Jenner is more than handy with the bat. Perchard has to lead from the front in the bowling department.

Predicted Playing XI

Nick Ferraby, Harrison Carlyon, Charlie Brennan, Daniel Birrell, Jonty Jenner, Benjamin Ward, Dominic Blampied, Jake Dunford (wk), Charles Perchard (c), Asa Tribe, Elliot Miles

Match Prediction

Having already played with the associate teams, Jersey have the experience of playing at a slightly higher stage. Although Germany have played well of late, Jersey seem to be the favorites.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A.

Live streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava