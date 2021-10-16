ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Match 5, Denmark vs Jersey: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Denmark will lock horns with a formidable Jersey side in the fifth game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier on Sunday at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria.

The Danes have been unable to get going in this tournament, losing both their encounters thus far. In their first game against Italy, they failed to defend a 101-run target.

They also failed to snare a win in their second game, notching up only 110 runs on the board. The total didn't prove enough against a strong German batting line-up, though.

Jersey, meanwhile, have had an amazing run in the tournament. They won their tournament opener against Germany, game that went right down to the wire. The Jersey outfit narrowly edged past the Germans by four runs, in what was an absolutely thrilling contest to kick off the tournament.

They kept their winning momentum going in their second game as well, crushing a weak Italy side by 41 runs. After putting up 139 runs on the board, the Jersey bowlers rose to the occasion, bowling out Italy out for a mere 98.

Denmark vs Jersey Match Details

Match: Denmark vs Jersey, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier.

Date & Time: October 17, 2021 (Sunday) at 01:45 PM IST.

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria.

Denmark vs Jersey Pitch Report

The track is a tad conducive for bowlers, with many low scores getting registered in this tournament so far. The side batting first should look to post a total of upwards of 140 runs to put the opposition under pressure.

Denmark vs Jersey Weather Forecast

Conditions will be mostly cloudy, with the temperature to hover around the 22-degree Celsius mark. There is a negligible chance of precipitation, so one can expect an uninterrupted contest.

Denmark vs Jersey Probable XIs

Denmark

Denmark have not had the best of tournaments so far. They will hope their batting line-up steps up, and does a better job in the upcoming matches. Expect them to give their same XI another chance to win a game.

Probable XI: Saif Ahmad, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Lucky Ali, Musa Shaheen, Freddie Klokker (c)(wk), Surya Anand, Anique Uddin, Delawar Khan, Amjad Khan, Shakerullah Safi, Bashir Shah.

Jersey

Jersey have held their nerve and gotten over the line in tight situations. They might follow the ideology of 'why fix something that ain't broke' and play with the same side they fielded in their previous game.

Probable XI: Harrison Carlyon, Nick Ferraby, Zak Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Asa Tribe, Benjamin Ward, Julius Sumerauer, Dominic Blampied, Jake Dunford (wk), Rhys Palmer, Charles Perchard (c).

Denmark vs Jersey Match Prediction

Jersey have momentum on their side, and have a pretty strong squad at their disposal. So they are expected to secure a comfortable win over Denmark.

Denmark vs Jersey Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode

